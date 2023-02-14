Cowboys May Make Run at Former Top-5 Pick Playmaker, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are undoubtedly in the market for a new receiver this offseason, and one name to watch is New York Jets playmaker Corey Davis. The veteran wideout is predicted to be a potential cap casualty this offseason which could make Davis a possible free-agent target for Dallas.

“Davis is the big-bodied option on the Jets with shorter, faster rookie contract players around him, and he once again missed a chunk of time in the middle of the year before finishing the season off in underwhelming fashion,” Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger wrote on February 14, 2023. “Davis had two receptions or fewer in four of his last six outings, and the Jets may look to feature Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson while providing Elijah Moore with more consistent opportunities to keep him happy.”

Davis still has one season remaining on a three-year, $37.5 million contract and is slated to have a $10.5 million salary for 2023. New York can move on from Davis this offseason with a $666,667 dead cap hit if the wideout is released, per Spotrac. Davis would likely have a significantly lower price tag on a new deal if the receiver is released in the coming weeks.

The Cowboys Are a Potential Landing Spot for Corey Davis If WR Is Released

Davis began his career with the Titans as Tennessee selected the former Western Michigan receiver with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. After spending four seasons with the Titans, Davis signed with the Jets in 2021 playing the last two years in New York.

The playmaker has not quite lived up to the lofty expectations that accompany being a high draft pick, but Davis has proved he can be a starting wideout. Davis posted 32 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns during 13 appearances in 2022. The Jets offensive weapons were not likely helped by the revolving door the team had at quarterback last season. Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher believes the Cowboys would make a run at Davis if the veteran becomes available.

“The great @PFF_Brad named Corey Davis as a potential cut candidate. I think he would be someone the Cowboys would be interested in as a FA,” Mosher tweeted on February 14.

CeeDee Lamb on Cowboys Offseason: ‘Add More Weapons’

It is not just Cowboys fans who are urging the front office to bolster their offense. Dallas star receiver CeeDee Lamb admitted the team needs to “add more weapons” this offseason.

“Always just gotta, of course, add more weapons,” Lamb told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe during a February 5 interview. “I feel like in that situation you can always be better. There’s never enough, you can never run out of ammo. We just gotta finish.”

Tony Romo on Dallas OC Change: ‘For Kellen & the Cowboys, It’s Like a Win-Win’

One major change the Cowboys made this offseason is overhauling the offensive coaching staff. Dallas promoted Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator after moving on from former assistant Kellen Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call the plays next season, and ex-Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes the breakup is a “win-win” for both parties.

“For Kellen and the Cowboys, it’s like a win-win for both of them,” Romo told Heavy Sports during an exclusive January 30 interview. “I think Kellen was a fantastic coordinator. I think he did a great job. I mean, he spearheaded some of the best offenses in the National Football League, under his control.

“At the same time, you never want to be stuck in something that doesn’t feel like we’re going to be able to take that [next step], so you gotta do something. I didn’t necessarily think it would be him but now you have an opportunity.”