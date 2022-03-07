Cowboys to Make $15 Million Change Involving Dak Prescott: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to restructure Dak Prescott’s contract to create an additional $15 million in cap space, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. The likely change comes at an opportune time as the Cowboys are projected to be $13.4 million over the cap for 2022, per Over the Cap.

Archer described the move as expected while adding that Prescott will receive the same money he was initially promised when he signed his contract extension. The Cowboys quarterback inked a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason.

“There isn’t a question of ‘if’ the Cowboys will restructure Dak Prescott’s contract,” Archer said in a series of March 7 tweets. “It’s ‘when,’ and ‘when,’ could be sometime this week. Would open up about $15 million in room. The design of his contract (6 years) was always to do a restructure in the second year.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Cowboys May Release Both Cooper & Lawrence: Report

Despite the ability to create additional cap space with Prescott, the future of both Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence is very much in doubt. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 4 that the Cowboys are “likely” to cut Cooper in the coming weeks.

The star receiver is owed $20 million annually over the next three seasons, but the team can create an additional $14 million in cap space by releasing the wideout this offseason. Dallas will still have to take a $6 million cap hit by cutting Cooper. According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Cowboys have been unable to find a team willing to take on Cooper’s contract.

Lawrence is another former Pro Bowler who is a potential cap casualty. The pass rusher has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $105 million contract. Lawrence is slated to make $19 million next season with a $27 million cap hit, per Spotrac. Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported on March 6 that the Cowboys approached Lawrence about taking a pay cut but the defensive end declined.

The Cowboys asked Lawrence to take a $5 to $7 million pay cut, per Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan’s Bryan Broaddus. If the Cowboys end up releasing both players, Dallas may have more money to play with this offseason than expected, especially if Prescott’s restructure creates additional room as well.

Prescott Underwent Shoulder Surgery This Offseason

This is the second noteworthy event of Prescott’s offseason. During the NFL Combine, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Prescott was among the Dallas players that had offseason surgery. Prescott is not expected to miss any time as a result of the procedure.

“I think like a lot of guys, it’s obviously a very difficult end to the season,” McCarthy explained during a March 1 press conference. “I think Dak has done a good job getting away and processing it. But he’s back at it, he’s been in the building.

“Actually, he was one of eight players that had postseason surgery. So, he had a cleanup of his left shoulder. It’s something that needed to be done so he’s rehabbing that, but he’s starting his process to get back into it.”