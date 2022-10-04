Cowboys Make Final Decision on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush at QB

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones introduced the idea of a quarterback controversy, but even Cooper Rush’s perfect record was not enough to unseat Dak Prescott as the team’s QB1. During an October 4, 2022 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” show, Jones confirmed that there is nothing Rush can do to permanently overtake Prescott as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

“No, I think as I see it right today,” Jones responded when asked whether Rush could do anything to win the QB1 job this season.

There may not be a quarterback controversy, but Prescott’ return timeline continues to remain a mystery. Jones declined to officially rule out Prescott for Week 5 against the Rams, but the owner admitted that the quarterback has been unable to grip the football properly. All signs point to Rush once again being behind center for the Cowboys on Sunday.

“Dak Prescott will not play vs. the Rams,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill tweeted on October 4. “Jerry Jones says he can’t grip a ball well enough to play but there is no QB controversy. Jones said there is no scenario where Cowboys would stick with Cooper Rush over a healthy Prescott. ‘No. No. As I see it right today.’ @1053thefan.”

Jones on QB Controversy: ‘Wouldn’t It Be Something If You Had a Dilemma’

Jones’ recent comments comes just weeks after the Cowboys owner pondered “wouldn’t it be something” if the team had a quarterback controversy between Rush and Prescott. Referencing Prescott overtaking Tony Romo, Jones admitted he was rooting for a similar “dilemma” this season.

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones told reporters on September 22. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott [versus Romo], I think like that.

“…Of course I would, of course. That means we won. If he comes in here and plays as well as Prescott played [his rookie season], [if] Rush played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that.”

Jones’ comments created headlines, prompting head coach Mike McCarthy to answer questions about whether Rush could overtake Prescott as the team’s starting quarterback. McCarthy made it clear from the beginning that “Dak’s our starter” once the star is cleared to play.

“When you look at the whole thing, particularly the starter, it’s about winning and that’s all we really care about,” McCarthy stated during a September 23 press conference. “But there’s no quarterback controversy. …Dak’s our starter.”

The Cowboys Are in Danger of Losing Rush in Free Agency

All this paves the way for Rush to test the free agent waters this offseason. The Cowboys will likely do their best to re-sign Rush in 2023 but face an uphill battle if another franchise offers the veteran a chance to compete to become the starting quarterback. During an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Rush hinted that he has his eyes on eventually becoming a starting quarterback.

“I spoke to him [Rush] after the game. He said he thinks he’s proven he can be a starter in the NFL elsewhere and he’s ignoring any noise about a potential controversy in Dallas – even if some if it is coming from Jerry Jones himself,” Florio explained during the October 2 edition of NBC’s “Football Night in America.”