Cowboys Predicted to Land ‘Disruptive’ Former Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet start to free agency but there is still plenty of talented players available. The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia offered his predictions for where the top remaining free agents will land and has the Cowboys making a run at Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

“It feels like Dallas is going to add a defensive lineman; it’s just a matter of which one,” Kapadia wrote on March 23. “They failed to bring back Randy Gregory but still have DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons on the edge. Hicks would give the Cowboys a nice option on the interior. He’s 32 and has missed 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries, but those factors likely will bring his price down. Hicks can still be a very disruptive player.”

After surprisingly losing Randy Gregory to the Broncos, the Cowboys have tried to bolster their defensive line with several bargain signings like Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong. Yet, the Cowboys would be wise to do a bit more shopping with veterans like Hicks still available.

The Cowboys Could Sign Hicks for a Bargain

Akiem Hicks using the guard to tackle the running back. Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/xO9gUHAPE2 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 20, 2020

Hicks only played nine games for the Bears last season which means the Cowboys may be able to sign the former Pro Bowler to an affordable prove-it deal. The defender notched 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles and nine quarterback hits during his nine starts.

Hicks may be looking for a fresh start after a less-than-ideal ending to the season in Chicago. The Athletic’s Adam Jahns reported Hicks had a “heated and ugly” altercation with the Bears coaching staff after the team’s win over the Giants on January 2, 2022.

“According to a source, Hicks had a dispute with defensive line coach Chris Rumph during and after the game against the Giants at Soldier Field,” Jahns wrote on January 9. “It was characterized as ‘heated and ugly.’ Coaches, teammates and staff members witnessed the exchange. Hicks’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not return an email request for comment. A Bears spokesman confirmed Hicks’ ankle injury.”

After a Week 15 loss to the Vikings, Hicks spoke as someone whose six seasons in Chicago was coming to a close.

“I don’t know what’s going on; I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hicks said on December 20, per Jahns. “I just know that I got games to play, and if I do end up leaving, I’ll miss it here. I truly loved my time.”

Prescott Is Expecting More Roster Moves

Dak Prescott is not hitting the panic button about the Cowboys offseason but indicated he is expecting more moves in the coming weeks. The Cowboys released good friend La’el Collins and traded Amari Cooper, moves which likely did not thrill the Cowboys franchise quarterback.

“Things happen and things change,” Prescott told The Athletic’s Jon Machota on March 21. “I think it will be to that standard here soon. Obviously things aren’t done. Free agency isn’t done, the draft’s not done, so a lot of the roster is to come.”

Pro Football Focus has Hicks ranked as the top free agent interior defender and the No. 26 overall ranked player. PFF projects that Hicks will land a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason with $12.5 million guaranteed money.