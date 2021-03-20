Cowboys a Finalist to Sign Former Pro Bowl Starting Safety: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to look at upgrading their defense and are a finalist to sign Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Cowboys are competing with the Jets as the two finalists to sign Neal.

“I’m told Falcons free agent S Keanu Neal is currently deciding between playing WLB for the Cowboys or the #Jets, per source,” Anderson noted on Twitter.

While Neal’s experience with the Falcons is primarily playing free safety, Anderson indicated Neal would play linebacker with the Cowboys. Both positions are areas of need for Dallas heading into 2021.

“Additional Note: My understanding is S Keanu Neal is also open to playing at LB as well,” Anderson tweeted prior to the recent news. “That point has come up in conversations as well.”

Neal Made the Pro Bowl in 2017

💥 BOOM 💥 We missed you, @Keanu_Neal! 📺: Watch now on FOX pic.twitter.com/FJINoEuK8F — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2020

Neal started 14 games for the Falcons last season notching 100 tackles, one sack, one interception and a fumble recovery. The Falcons safety finally had a healthy year after missing the majority of the prior two seasons with injuries.

Neal made the Pro Bowl for the Falcons in 2017 posting a career-high 116 tackles. During his rookie season in 2016, former Falcons head coach (and newly hired Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn praised Neal’s position versatility.

“I would probably say right now — we play him a lot down in the box — but I’d say Keanu Neal is very active in the tackles,” Quinn noted, per ESPN. “We put him down in that spot where he’s down close to the line of scrimmage intentionally, where we can try to put him toward where some of the action is. So it’s not a surprise that that position’s getting a lot of tackles.”

The Cowboys Are Also Expected to Visit with Safeties Malik Hooker & Damontae Kazee

Free agent FS Damontae Kazee is expected to visit Cowboys next week, source said. He’s coming off an Oct. 5 Achilles tear but tied for NFL lead with 10 combined interceptions in 2018-2019. DC Dan Quinn, secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. know him well from time in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/g0ZEdSogYU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 19, 2021

Quinn has an obvious connection to Neal given their five seasons together in Atlanta. Neal is not the only Falcons player that has been linked to the Cowboys as safety Damontae Kazee along with Colts safety Malik Hooker are expected to visit the Cowboys, per The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

“Free agent FS Damontae Kazee is expected to visit Cowboys next week, source said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted. “He’s coming off an Oct. 5 Achilles tear but tied for NFL lead with 10 combined interceptions in 2018-2019. DC Dan Quinn, secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. know him well from time in Atlanta.”

