Cowboys Showing Interest in Signing 3-Time All-Pro Star: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams showing an interest in signing star safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Boardroom’s insider Jordan Schultz reported the the Cowboys have shown an interest in Mathieu, but it remains to be seen if Dallas is willing to meet his asking price.

“Numerous teams would love to sign Tyrann Mathieu, though execs I’ve spoken w/this week don’t feel he’s in a rush,” Schultz said in a series of March 31, 2022 tweets. “The 4x All-Pro [sic] is a GREAT player w/interest from Cowboys, Colts, Saints, Broncos, Eagles, Ravens, Steelers + Cowboys (will Jerry Jones spend?) – among others. Have also been told the #Raiders and Dolphins have interest in Honey Badger, but again — I could potentially see this taking time as well.”

Mathieu notched 76 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions and a touchdown during his 16 starts last season for the Chiefs. The star defender made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was named to the All-Pro team in two of the last three years.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Mathieu Is Projected to Land a 3-Year, $48.75 Million Contract

Tyrann Mathieu has played less than a quarter in 2021. He already leads the NFL in interceptions 🍯 🦡 pic.twitter.com/rZazmbGlVW — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 20, 2021

The Cowboys have been linked to a number of marquee free agents, but Dallas has been unwilling to pay top dollar to sign the players. Von Miller and Bobby Wagner are two examples of players who were connected to the Cowboys in free agency only to sign a lucrative deal elsewhere.

Pro Football Focus has Mathieu ranked as the No. 18 free agent in 2022 and third ranked safety. PFF projects Mathieu will land a three-year, $48.75 million contract in free agency, likely out of Dallas’ price range.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been doing his best to recruit Mathieu. Parsons shot down an earlier report that he and the Cowboys met with Mathieu during free agency but admitted that he would love to share the field with the Honey Badger.

“This is not true!! But we would love to have him!!” Parsons tweeted on March 21.

The Cowboys Have $15.4 Million in Cap Space

This is not true!! But we would love to have him!! https://t.co/9rNNt15eo3 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 21, 2022

According to Over the Cap, the Cowboys have an estimated $15.4 million in cap space remaining. Dallas needs to save some space to sign the rookie players they select in the upcoming draft.

The Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Mathieu throughout free agency. NFL.com’s Nick Shook labeled the Cowboys as the best fit for Mathieu.

“The Cowboys entered free agency with safety as their greatest weakness, and after re-signing Jayron Kearse, Dallas should look outside Texas to find its next impact defender,” Shook detailed on March 23. “The Cowboys have cap space, thanks to parting ways with Amari Cooper and La’el Collins, and would be wise to add Mathieu, a unique player who can make a difference all over the field. Add in his leadership and passion to a promising group that also features Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence, and you have an exciting defense that could be even better than it was in 2021.”

Time will tell if the Cowboys have any major free agent moves remaining this offseason. As the draft gets closer without any significant signings, it is an indication that the Cowboys are turning their attention to prospects to fill out the team’s roster.