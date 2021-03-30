Cowboys in Contract Talks with Star Free Agent: Report

The rumors linking Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright to the Dallas Cowboys continue to heat up. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported Wright and the Cowboys have discussed some of the potential contract details.

“The two sides have been talking for the last few days, sources tell us,” Fisher detailed. “Specific dollars have not been discussed. The number of years that the long-time Seattle Seahawks standout might want has been discussed. His side came to the table thinking about a two-year deal; Dallas’ initial thinking was for one year.”

Wright Labeled the Cowboys on His List of ‘Dream Teams’

The news comes days after Wright told Fisher the Cowboys were on his “dream teams” list. Wright has a connection to new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from their time together with the Seahawks.

“Dallas has certainly always been on my list of ‘dream teams,’” Wright told Fisher. “With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it’s one of the teams I fit in with.”

The Sticking Point for the Cowboys Could be the Financial Details

Wright may be interested in playing for the Cowboys, but most free-agent deals come down to the financial details. The linebacker just completed a two-year, $14 million deal in Seattle and continues to have an estimated market value of $7.1 million annually, per Spotrac. The Seahawks just cleared a bit of cap space by releasing Jarran Reed, but also signed Carlos Dunlap to a new deal.

Seattle drafted Jordyn Brooks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft prompting rumors that Wright’s time in Seattle could be coming to an end. Instead, the Seahawks closed the season with Brooks, Wright and Bobby Wagner all sharing the field together. Wright had one of the better seasons of his career and was arguably a Pro Bowl snub. The Seahawks linebacker had 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, two sacks and two fumble recoveries during the 2020 season.

“K.J. Wright would like to be in Dallas,” Fisher noted on 105.3 The Fan.

There Are Questions About the Necessity of Another Linebacker in Dallas

Aside from the financial challenges, there appears to be some debate in Dallas as to the need for another linebacker. The Cowboys are sticking with Jaylon Smith and just signed Keanu Neal with hopes he can spend time at both linebacker and safety.

“There is some sentiment that Wright’s spot as a ‘third linebacker’ may have just been taken up by the one-year deal with Keanu Neal, like Wright a Quinn protege,” Fisher explained. “Neal has been a safety by trade but will be a ‘hybrid’ weapon here, with plenty of snaps at WILL. Does that mean the linebackers room is too crowded for Wright? From one source close to the situation: ‘If you believe in playing your best guys, you play Wright and Neal.'”

Wright Has No Plans to Take a Discount

The fear, if you are the Cowboys, is Wright is using the team as leverage for a long-term deal in Seattle. Earlier this offseason, Wright noted he has no plans to take a discount for the Seahawks, and it is still puzzling that the linebacker remains on the free-agent market.

“No man, I do way too much on the football field to take a discount,” Wright said on The Jim Rome Show in February. “It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you got to compensate your guys that are making plays. Like you said earlier, nobody had double-digit TFLs [tackles for loss] and PDs [pass deflections] in the NFL. So, I have a family and I’m trying to set up long, long-term success for my family.”