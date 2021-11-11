Cowboys Starting Playmaker Set to Leave Dallas, Says Analyst

Receiver Michael Gallup’s days with the Dallas Cowboys could be numbered as the talented wideout is set to hit free agency after the season. During his Cowboys free agency preview, The Athletic’s Bob Sturm noted that Gallup is “going elsewhere” after the season but added that the team could keep Cedrick Wilson as a more affordable option to be the No. 3 receiver in 2022.

“Look, Michael Gallup is too expensive — even if he did cost himself a bunch by missing half the season,” Sturm noted. “He is going elsewhere. But if we have found anything out, it is that Wilson is very capable of being someone’s No. 3. I prefer it to be here.”

Through eight games, Wilson has already posted career highs in every major statistical category. The receiver has been a revelation for the Cowboys notching 19 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. During training camp, some questioned if Wilson was on the roster bubble, but the wideout has become an integral part of the Cowboys offense without Gallup.

The challenge is other NFL teams have likely taken notice as well, and Wilson could receive a raise from his current one-year, $2.18 million deal with the Cowboys. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys utilize Wilson now that Gallup is returning to the field.

Gallup: ‘I’m Not Worried About [a New Contract]’

There is also plenty of intrigue around Gallup’s value given he has been sidelined with a calf injury since Week 1. The Cowboys could hope to re-sign Gallup on a one-year deal if he does not find the free-agent market he hopes. Gallup noted that he is excited to get back on the field and is “not worried” about a new contract.

“I just want to win,” Gallup told Dallas Morning News. “That’s it. I’m not worried about [a new contract]. That’s going to come eventually, but I just want to get back out there and play ball.”

Gallup Nearly Played vs. Broncos in Week 9

Barring a setback, Gallup has been cleared to play against the Falcons in Week 10. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted that Gallup was “close” to playing against the Broncos in Week 9.

“Well, he does look good for the [Falcons] game,” Jones told Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan on November 9. “He looked good, frankly it was close [to play vs. Denver]. On hindsight, you’d say, Michael does a great job of catching those long balls, which we really needed some execution in our long passing game. He does a great job there. On hindsight you’d maybe like to have seen him out there, but that’s certainly hindsight. And that did not make the difference [in] the way we played [against the Broncos]. But it’s going to be good to have him back, yes we need him. He’s a really, really outstanding receiver.”

The Cowboys Have a Plethora of Key Players Set to Hit Free Agency in 2022

The Cowboys remain focused on the current season, but face some difficult decisions when free agency begins in a few months. Gallup will be joined by a number of talented Cowboys players in the free agent market.

Gallup and Wilson are just two of several notable Cowboys players on Sturm’s list of top 10 free agents: Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Damontae Kazee, Jayron Kearse, Randy Gregory, Malik Hooker and Dalton Schultz.

The debate between Wilson and Gallup is going go on into the offseason. The Cowboys’ decision will likely depend on how much money both receivers command on the open market.