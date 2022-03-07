EXCLUSIVE: Michael Gallup Sends Message on Amari Cooper’s Cowboys Future

As the Dallas Cowboys face a difficult decision on the future of Amari Cooper, the star wideout has the support from his teammates, including Michael Gallup. During an exclusive February 9 interview with Heavy, Gallup admitted he cannot imagine the Cowboys without Cooper noting that he does not “see him going anywhere anytime soon.” The interview took place before ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s March 4 report that the Cowboys will “likely” release Cooper in the coming weeks but there were already rumblings about the receiver’s uncertain future in Big D.

“Since I’ve been a part of the Cowboys, I can’t [imagine Dallas without Cooper],” Gallup told Heavy on February 9. “He’s a phenomenal player, he helps all the young kids. He helped me when I came in. He’s always helping CeeDee [Lamb] out, so. He’s the leader in that group. So, I don’t really see him going anywhere anytime soon.”

Yet, it appears the Cowboys view the receiver outlook as an either-or proposition between Gallup and Cooper. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Cowboys are prioritizing a new deal with Gallup over retaining Cooper.

“Part of the plan here, I’m told from a league source, is buttoning up a long term deal for Michael Gallup,” Robinson detailed on Twitter on March 4. “Cowboys felt it was an either/or and are making Gallup the priority.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Cowboys Are Not Having Success Finding a Trade Partner for Cooper





Play



Dallas Cowboys likely to trade or release Amari Cooper | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down the report that the Dallas Cowboys are willing to listen to trade offers for wide receiver Amari Cooper, or release him before the start of the new league year. #NBCSports #ProFootballTalk #AmariCooper » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch Pro Football Talk live on Peacock weekdays 7a-9a:… 2022-03-04T23:52:40Z

Cooper still has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $100 million that is slated to pay him a $20 million salary annually. The Cowboys have an out in Cooper’s deal this offseason that would allow the team to save $14 million in cap space, but Dallas would still have to eat a $6 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. Robinson added that the Cowboys have attempted to find a trade partner for Cooper, but there “hasn’t been any interest in his salary.”

“NFL teams know Cooper is available for trade,” Robinson said in a series of March 4 tweets. “Some have known it for a week. Until now, there hasn’t been any interest in his salary point, regardless of having to surrender something in trade. There are too many quality wideouts available and too many coming into the league.

“…Could a Cooper trade still happen? With his $20 million number in 2022, there isn’t huge interest. Teams see a plethora of draftable rookies or other vets as much cheaper options. One wideout starved team said last night they had zero interest in Cooper at his price point.”

Cowboys Are ‘Close’ to a New Contract With Gallup: Report

Schefter reported that the Cowboys are closing in on a new deal with Gallup. The Dallas receiver is coming off a season-ending ACL injury, and it remains to be seen if Gallup will land a long-term contract.

“Cowboys have been working on a new deal with free-agent-to-be WR Michael Gallup and a deal is considered ‘close,’ per sources,” Schefter tweeted on March 4. “There’s hope the two sides can get it done and keep Gallup in Dallas.”

Gallup told Heavy he would be willing to sign a prove-it deal but clearly wants to secure a long-term contract. The Cowboys wideout is hoping last season’s injuries will not prevent him from landing what he “deserve(s)” in free agency.

“I hope I did enough here in Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve,” Gallup explained. “I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much. So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.”

Follow Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) on Twitter for all the latest NFL rumors and Cowboys news!