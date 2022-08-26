Micah Parsons Sends Strong Cowboys Recruiting Pitch to 4-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at left tackle, and linebacker Micah Parsons is doing his part to recruit a star replacement for Tyron Smith. With the veteran expected to miss several months with a hamstring injury, Parsons took to Twitter to send his recruiting pitch to four-time Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth.

“We’ll Im calling Big Whit!! I won’t even let you practice just show up on Sunday!” Parsons said quote tweeting Whitworth on August 26.

The longtime offensive lineman retired this offseason after helping the Rams win the Super Bowl. This reality is not stopping Cowboys fans (and now players) from attempting to push Whitworth to return to the field in Big D. During Amazon’s August 25 NFL pregame show, Whitworth admitted he had received calls about the Cowboys’ need but lated clarified he had not spoken with the team directly.

“I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few dallas sports reporters and journalist,” Whitworth tweeted in response to the Cowboys rumors. “☝🏼 The ‘people’ I mentioned last night. Asking me if cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was ‘No’ 2 both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way! ✌🏼!”

Jones on Smith’s Injury: ‘It’s a Setback’

Despite hanging up his cleats, Whitworth was still playing at a dominant level for the Rams last season. The star left tackle earned an 86.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance in 15 games during the 2021 season. Whitworth’s impressive resume includes being a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and now Super Bowl champion.

“It’s a setback, but anybody will tell you one of the things about this game, for the best really, for the opportunity of the unproven is that, boy, you’ve got to take what you’re dealt and go on with it,” Jones explained during an August 25 edition of ESPN’s “First Take.” “We’ve got some good options here. We’ve got a team around him. We’ve got a defense that’s probably as strong as we’ve had in a lot of years. So, we’ve got a lot of ways not to make up for not having him but to go on without him. And so, yes, I think we can do it.”

Will the Cowboys Address the LT Vacancy Internally?

Regardless of Whitworth’s status, it remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will make another roster move. Dallas could begin the season by turning to internal options potentially giving current players an opportunity for an expanded role. The Cowboys could try Tyler Smith at the position, but the rookie has been playing primarily at guard throughout training camp.

Rookie Matt Waletzko and Aviante Collins are the only existing left tackles on the Dallas roster. Connor McGovern and Josh Ball are two Cowboys veterans who are also candidates to make a potential position change. Prior to Smith’s injury, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised Ball’s development throughout training camp.

“I think Josh Ball, he’s growing each week,” McCarthy detailed during an August 24 press conference. “He’s a great example of someone that just needs the reps. I think he’s benefited not only from the joint practices but the high quality reps that he’s had in the first two preseason games.

“A.C. [Aviante Collins] has done a done a heck of a job, too. Those guys have been out there playing. That’s why it’s good to get Matt [Waletzko] out there. But yeah, it’s young guys that are growing.”