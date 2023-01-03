Cowboys Make Decision on Status of Dak Prescott, Starters vs. Commanders

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys have no plans to rest their starters for the team’s regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. This means that Dak Prescott and other stars will suit up in Week 18 as Dallas attempts to win the NFC East.

The Cowboys need a win against the Commanders combined with a Giants victory over the Eagles in order to win the division. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones emphasized there is too much to play for to rest Dallas’ top players.

“There’s too much to play for,” Jones said during a January 3, 2023 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “We should go out and play and know that we’ve got two weeks before we have a playoff game.”

The Cowboys have everything on the table in terms of postseason seeding, including winning the NFC and earning a first-round bye with the No. 1 seed. To have a chance at winning the top seed, Dallas needs a win, a Philadelphia loss combined with an Arizona upset over San Francisco. If the Cowboys do not receive any help, Dallas will open the playoffs on the road against Tampa Bay.

Cowboys Prefer Hosting the Packers Instead of Playing in Tampa Bay

Play

Jerry Jones On Damar Hamlin Injury, The Cowboys' Playoff Picture, And More | Shan & RJ Cowboys owner & GM Jerry Jones joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to give his reaction to Damar Hamlin's shocking injury and whether the NFL handled it correctly. Jerry also talks the Cowboys' playoff picture, their playoff strengths, injury updates, and more! Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your favorite 105.3 The Fan… 2023-01-03T16:00:21Z

One postseason scenario has the Cowboys hosting the Packers, something Jones prefers despite the ghost of Aaron Rodgers’ past residing over Dallas. Rodgers has dominated the Cowboys throughout his career, including orchestrating a 31-28 comeback victory on November 13.

“The Cowboys could be the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 5 seed based on how Week 18 shakes out,” ESPN’s Todd Archer noted on Twitter on January 3. “Given the paths could include Tom Brady on road or Aaron Rodgers at home in WC, what does Jerry Jones want? ‘I’d like to have a home game, that’s at the top of my list,’ he said on 105.3 The Fan.”

Prescott Is Dealing With a Knee Injury

Since Dak Prescott returned from thumb injury, Cowboys posting a league-best 55.7% success rate on third down. (📊: @DallasCowboysPR) pic.twitter.com/gye9vHolK4 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 27, 2022

Dallas received a bit of a scare against the Titans when Dak Prescott began to limp, but the quarterback was able to continue playing against Tennessee. Prescott is dealing with a knee injury, but the Cowboys do not seem concerned that it will have an impact on the signal-caller heading into the postseason.

“No, but he’s in good shape,” Jones noted during his December 30 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “I don’t know what happened. He may have hyper extended it a little bit. I knew almost immediately, we were checking with the team and checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good.”

Despite the minor injury, there are no indications that Prescott will sit against the Commanders in Week 18. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also expressed confidence in Prescott’s status moving forward.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott did not miss an offensive snap Thursday vs. Titans but appeared to tweak his right knee at one point,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on December 30. “Coach Mike McCarthy: ‘I don’t have any concern about Dak moving forward.'”

After being sidelined against the Titans, playmaker Tony Pollard is back at practice for the Cowboys. The early signs are that Pollard will also play against Washington in the season finale.