Cowboys 2-Time Pro Bowler Bolts for NFC Foe

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new long snapper as Jake McQuaide has signed with the Detroit Lions. The durable specialist had not missed a game before sustaining a season-ending tricep injury against the Commanders last October allowing McQuaide to play in just four games in 2022.

McQuaide appeared in every game for the Cowboys in 2021 and his tenure in Dallas is ending after two seasons. The veteran made back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Rams in 2016 and 2017.

McQuaide previously had a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Dallas and receives a slight raise from Detroit with a new one-year, $1.3 million deal, per Spotrac. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys could have already found a replacement in Trent Sieg who the Raiders recently released.

“With Jake McQuaide joining Detroit, a long-snapping name to keep an eye on for the Cowboys: Trent Sieg. Recently released by the Raiders,” Archer tweeted on March 20, 2023.

Added a Pro Bowler to the squad ✍️ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 20, 2023

The Cowboys Are Still in the Market for a Starting Kicker

Dallas has made several major moves in free agency, but special teams continues to be a work in progress. In addition to replacing McQuaide, the Cowboys are also in the market for a new starting kicker after their public breakup with Brett Maher.

Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team’s practice squad earlier in the offseason, but the Cowboys will likely want to add another veteran in order to create a training camp competition. As The Athletic’s Jon Machota pointed out, the Cowboys still have significant work to do with the special teams unit this offseason.

“Several moves are still needed here. Special teams ace C.J. Goodwin was re-signed, but the group lost Gifford, who played a team-high 368 special teams snaps last year, which is another reason to add young linebacker talent in the draft or in undrafted free agency,” Machota wrote on March 20. “The Cowboys also still need to find their kicker and long snapper.

“Kicker Brett Maher is not expected back and long snapper Jake McQuaide signed with the Lions on Sunday. How the Cowboys plan to address kicker is still yet to be determined. They need to draft a player or sign a veteran free agent. They can’t possibly go into training camp leaning heavily on an undrafted rookie like last year with Jonathan Garibay.”

Special teams aside, it has already been an eventful offseason in Dallas with the team orchestrating trades for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks during the first week of free agency.

Cowboys Former OL Isaac Alacron Is Switching to the Defensive Line for 2023: Report

Play

Dallas Cowboys' Isaac Alarcon breaks barriers for international football players Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Isaac Alarcon talks heritage and what it means to be one of the few Latinos in the entire NFL. 2022-09-27T03:34:21Z

Cowboys fans may remember Isaac Alacron as one of the stars of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” featuring Dallas in 2021. The former offensive lineman will be switching positions as Dallas wants to see how Alacron is able to perform on the defensive line heading into 2023, per Archer.

“After three years on the Cowboys’ practice squad through the international player pathway program as an offensive lineman, I’m told Isaac Alarcon will shift over to the defensive line this year,” Archer tweeted on March 20. “The staff liked what he did in practice and now want to see if he has a chance there.”