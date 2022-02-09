Exclusive: Michael Gallup Sends Message on Uncertain Future With Cowboys

As both the Dallas Cowboys and Michael Gallup head into an offseason of uncertainty, Heavy sat down with the receiver for an exclusive interview where we had a candid conversation on his upcoming free agency, the state of the team and his efforts to give back thanks to his partnership with Sleep Number.

Gallup revealed he will have surgery on February 10 to repair a torn ACL but did not specify a return timeline except to say he is pushing to be a “fast healer.” When asked about his hopes for free agency, Gallup admitted he is hoping he “did enough here in Dallas…to get what I deserve.”

“I hope I did enough here in Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve,” Gallup told Heavy during a February 9 interview. “I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much. So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Gallup Is Optimistic, But Cowboys ‘Haven’t Really Said a Whole Lot to Me’ on Future

Gallup noted that there has not been much dialogue yet with the Cowboys about his future, but the receiver is remaining optimistic that the team “might work with me on it.” The challenge for the Cowboys is the team is already more than $21.6 million over the salary cap heading into next season, per Over the Cap. To have any chance of keeping Gallup, the team will likely have to cut several key players who are currently on the roster.

“Well, I know the Cowboys enjoy me being on their team, so,” Gallup explained. “Honestly, they haven’t really said a whole lot to me [about future]. I just have that feeling that they might work with me on it, they might work with me on it. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Gallup on Free Agency: ‘I Think Somebody Could Give Me a Long-Term Deal’

This angle of Michael Gallup’s TD grab is just gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/bXLULVoHWA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2021

Pro Football Focus ranks Gallup as the No. 5 free-agent receiver this offseason and projects the playmaker will land a four-year contract worth $13.75 million annually. This type of deal would still be a more affordable option for the Cowboys than retaining Amari Cooper who has a $20 million salary in each of the next three seasons.

The Cowboys have an out in Cooper’s deal that would allow the team to save significant cap space. As for potentially signing a short-term deal if he does not find a lucrative contract, Gallup admitted his future could “go both ways.”

“I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too,” Gallup responded when asked if he would consider taking a short-term deal.

While not directly related to free agency, we discussed Gallup’s transition from being the WR1 during his college career at Colorado State to sharing targets with other star receivers. Gallup admitted he would love to be “that dude” but the NFL is full of “other good players” as well.

“I mean, I think everybody wants to be that dude, you want to be that guy, you want to get all the targets, you want to catch it,” Gallup explained. “There’s other good players in the league as well, so I think you have to take that into consideration. Especially with me, shoot, I got Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb outside of me. They both went in the first round, phenomenal athletes. So, when your catches come you just gotta make them count, and I think I’ve done that pretty well.”

Prescott’s Message to Gallup: ‘Dak’s Been Telling Me I Can’t Go Anywhere’

One person that is on Gallup’s side is Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Gallup noted that Prescott has been telling the receiver he “can’t go anywhere,” but the quarterback also alluded to the sizable $160 million deal he was able to land last offseason despite coming off multiple ankle surgeries.

“Man, Dak’s been telling me I can’t go anywhere since the season started,” Gallups said of his conversations with the Cowboys QB1. “I definitely know he wants me back here, but he also told me that when he had his injury that he still got what he was owed.

“So, I’m not too worried about it in that perspective, but he’s definitely been in my ear a lot telling me that I need to be here. So, I’ll just definitely take that into consideration.”



Sleep Number Is Donating $5,000 to The Andrew Murray Gallup Memorial Fund

Gallup’s partnership with Sleep Number is helping him not only rest up as he trains for the next NFL season, but it is allowing the star receiver to give back as well. Sleep Number is donating $5,000 to The Andrew Murray Gallup Memorial Fund which was created in honor of the receiver’s late brother.

“Sleep Number is a company with purpose, and they’re helping Michael fulfill his purpose, too,” the company explained to Heavy. “Thanks to Sleep Number, they’re donating $5,000 to The Andrew Murray Gallup Memorial Fund which was created in honor of Michael’s brother who was born in West Africa and had a tremendous love of learning. The fund gives children in Africa a chance for a quality education and personal opportunity.”

Follow Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) on Twitter for all the latest NFL rumors and Cowboys news!