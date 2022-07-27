Cowboys Receivers Among Players Placed on PUP List

As expected, the wide receiver position continues to have plenty of question marks for the Dallas Cowboys as training camp begins. The Cowboys announced that receivers Michael Gallup and Dontario Drummond will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Dallas also placed cornerback Quandre Mosely and linebacker Aaron Hansford on the PUP list. Linebacker Damone Clark was put on the active/NFI list ahead training camp.

NFL rules still allow for these players to be moved back to the active roster at any point during training camp. Gallup landing on the PUP list is not a surprise as there is still a chance that the wideout could miss regular-season games as he continues to recover from offseason surgery to repair an ACL injury.

Cox & Washington Are Expected to Participate in the Start of Training Camp

The good news is that linebacker Jabril Cox and wideout James Washington were not placed on the PUP list. Both players are expected to participate in the start of training camp. Cox sustained a season-ending ACL injury during his rookie season in 2021, while Washington dealt with a foot injury that sidelined him for a good portion of the team’s offseason workouts.

“Best thing about Cowboys roster moves this morning is LB Jabril Cox is ready to go,” Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins tweeted on July 27. “Had his rookie season shorten due to a torn ACL. Also, WR James Washington (foot) should be good to go as well. Washington wore a protective boot until the final stages of the off-season program.”

Prescott Encouraged Gallup to Re-Sign With the Cowboys

During an exclusive February 9 interview with Heavy, Gallup revealed that Dak Prescott had been recruiting him to stay in Dallas even before free agency. The Cowboys opted to sign Gallup to a five-year, $57 million contract while moving on from Amari Cooper this offseason. Once Gallup is fully healthy, the wideout is expected to step into the WR2 role as CeeDee Lamb takes over as the Cowboys’ lead receiver.

“Man, Dak’s been telling me I can’t go anywhere since the season started,” Gallup said at the time. “I definitely know he wants me back here, but he also told me that when he had his injury that he still got what he was owed.

“So, I’m not too worried about it in that perspective, but he’s definitely been in my ear a lot telling me that I need to be here. So, I’ll just definitely take that into consideration.”

McCarthy Is ‘Extremely Comfortable’ With the Cowboys Receivers

Despite the uncertainty at the position, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism about the wide receivers on the roster. McCarthy’s comments seem to indicate that rookie wideout Jalen Tolbert may be an integral part of the offense sooner rather than later.

“Yeah, I’m extremely comfortable [at wide receiver] and I think really it goes back to what we talked about earlier,” McCarthy noted during a July 26 press conference. “There’s always a jump that you have to have with every team that you put together. So, there’s always going to be a void of experience where your youth has to step up and contribute, and I have great confidence in that. I have a lot of experience at it, and I think when you see a leader such as Dak, because it’s always the extra.

“It’s the workouts away from the offseason program, whether it’s in Miami or at his home. It’s the details and the extra reps and so forth because that’s just the climate that we work in now. And I think our players are definitely of the right mindset. These guys spend a tremendous amount of time together away from the facility.”