NFC Foe May Surprisingly Steal Cowboys Coach Days After Hiring: Report

The Robert Prince era with the Dallas Cowboys may be over before it started. The Cowboys announced the hiring of Prince on February 9 as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Just one day later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Prince would interview to be the Saints new offensive coordinator. After countless rumors that the Cowboys could try to make a deal for Sean Payton, it is the Saints that may be poaching Prince from Dallas’ staff. While it would be a promotion for Prince, it comes with surprising timing given the assistant just joined the Cowboys.

“The Saints will interview Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince for their offensive coordinator job Friday, source said,” Pelissero detailed on Twitter.

Prince was initially hired after former receivers coach Adam Henry declined to return to Dallas, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill. The newest Cowboys assistant was the wide receivers coach with the Texans last season. Prince was also part of the Boise State staff during Kellen Moore’s final season as Broncos quarterback.

“Per source, Adam Henry was offered a new contract and declined,” Hill noted on Twitter on February 7. “So the Cowboys pivoted to Prince.”

Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones initially declining to publicly give Mike McCarthy job security, he eventually relented and confirmed that the team’s head coach would be back in 2022.

McCarthy will be re-joined by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after he participated in several interviews for NFL head coaching vacancies. Pelissero reported on January 27 that Quinn informed the Cowboys that he would be returning to Dallas for next season. The Cowboys are also expecting Moore to return as offensive coordinator after the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

While Jones alluded to potential changeover with some of the position coaches, the Cowboys owner emphasized he does not expect any major changes to the staff this offseason.

“Well, everybody that I want under contract’s under contract and maybe some that are under contract that might have a change,” Jones told reporters during Senior Bowl week on February 2. “But still, everybody that’s under contract, so I’m finalized. The only thing left for me is to respond if there becomes a change, and again I can’t speak to Kellen’s [Moore] situation and maybe some individual position [coaches]. But as far as I’m concerned, and I said this last week, I’ve got everybody under contract that I’m good with.”

The Cowboys Wide Receiver Group Could Look a Lot Different in 2022

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨: Chopped it up with #Cowboys 🤠 free agent WR Michael Gallup: “I hope I did enough here in #Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve.” Much more 🔥 here during our candid talk. #CowboysNation #dc4l #FantasyFootball https://t.co/EVPy1t2PqB — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) February 9, 2022

Whether it is Prince or another coach, the receiver unit that they will be working with could look a lot different in 2022. Dallas 105.3 the Fan’s Bobby Belt reported on February 4 that “things are heading” towards Amari Cooper being a cap casualty this offseason. During an exclusive interview with Heavy on February 9, Michael Gallup admitted that he is hoping to land a lucrative deal in free agency.

“I hope I did enough here in Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve,” Gallup noted. “I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much. So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.”