Cowboys $13.5 Million Starter May Never Play Again in DAL, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys may be moving on from one of their longtime veteran starters. USA Today’s Reid Hanson believes that Jourdan Lewis is on the hot seat given the team’s added depth at cornerback.

Hanson suggests that “there is a very real possibility Lewis never plays a snap again for the Cowboys.” Lewis is recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury and battling DaRon Bland to be Dallas’ third corner.

The veteran has already been placed on the physically unable to perform list but there is still a chance that Lewis could be active by the time Week 1 hits. Consider how The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore described the severity of Lewis’ injury he sustained last October.

“The injury displaces bones in the midfoot and results in ligament damage,” Moore wrote on June 1, 2023. “Lewis had screws, nuts and bolts installed to stabilize the area and was in a boot until late March. He was on crutches after that.

“The slot corner was told it was one of the worst cases they had seen of the Lisfranc injury in 35 years.”

The Cowboys Can Save $4.7 Million By Releasing Jourdan Lewis

Lewis is slated to have a $4.5 million salary this season as part of his three-year, $13.5 million contract. Dallas could save about $4.7 million by releasing Lewis but would still take a $1.1 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. The Cowboys depth at cornerback combined with Lewis’ health puts the veteran firmly on the roster bubble

“Lewis’ future is likely to be as tied to the field of competition as it is his own health,” Hanson wrote on July 25. “If young players step up and show they can be viable solutions, Lewis may not have a place on the roster waiting for him.

“Lewis’ time on the PUP list could even extend into the regular season to bide the Cowboys time. They saw firsthand how quickly depth can evaporate at CB and may want to have an ace up their sleeve like Lewis in the background in case of emergency. A PUP designation into the regular season guarantees his salary, though.

“How this all plays out is anyone’s guess but there is a very real possibility Lewis never plays a snap again for the Cowboys.”

Several Former Highly Touted Cornerbacks May Not Make the Dallas Cowboys Roster

The Cowboys cornerback room could look a lot different by the time the season arrives. Lewis is not the only corner facing an uncertain future in Dallas as Kelvin Joseph and Nashon Wright are also fighting for a roster spot. Both defenders were promising prospects from the 2021 NFL draft but have underwhelmed since arriving in Dallas.

Not only did the Cowboys trade for Stephon Gilmore this offseason, but the team has been impressed with rookie Eric Scott Jr. As USA Today’s K.D. Drummond pointed out, Dallas does not necessarily need the cap space created by cutting Lewis, but it may not make financial sense to retain the veteran if he finds himself sliding down the depth chart.

“Our Reid Hanson reiterated a key point from the offseason conversation,” Drummond detailed on July 26. “Dallas doesn’t need the cap space, but if the younger players prove capable this camp, does it make sense to spend $5 million on Lewis to be CB4 or worse? It’s the depth vs overkill decision front offices have to face.”