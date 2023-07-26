Cowboys 2 Potential Starters Placed on Injured List: ‘Scary Proposition’

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning training camp without two key players with rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker and veteran Jourdan Lewis being placed on two separate injured lists. Schoonmaker is on the Non-Football Injury list as the playmaker deals with a plantar fascia issue, while Lewis is on the Physically Unable to Perform list as the defender continues to recover from a Lisfranc foot injury that ended his 2022 campaign last October.

While the news is happening in the early stages of training camp, it does put both players’ statuses in doubt for the start of the season. Even if Schoonmaker is able to suit up at some point during the preseason, the rookie is already losing important reps as he begins to adjust to NFL life.

“Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) will begin camp on Physically Unable to Perform list,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on July 25, 2023. “Rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker missed bulk of spring when working back from a plantar fascia issue that predates time in NFL. He starts on Non-Football Injury list.”

Jake Ferguson Remains the Favorite to Be the Cowboys Starting Tight End

The Cowboys were expected to have a competition to find the team’s new starting tight end following the departure of Dalton Schultz to the Texans this offseason. Dallas selected Schoonmaker in the second round with the No. 58 overall selection pointing to an expectation the tight end could emerge as a potential starter.

Yet, the smart money is on Jake Ferguson to begin the season as the starter given Schoonmaker’s injury also prompted the rookie to miss some of the offseason practices. Depending on the severity of the injury, Sean McKeon could have an easier path to making the final roster. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond labeled Schoonmaker being placed on the injured list as a “scary proposition.”

“Not going to lie, Schoonmaker starting camp on the NFI list for plantar fascia is a scary proposition,” Drummond wrote on July 26. “As we learn more over the next week maybe we lean a different direction with the rest of the group.

“It’s tough to cut McKeon but it’s tougher to imagine the Cowboys spending the draft pedigree they did on Schoonmaker while convincing themselves they need a veteran fourth TE on the roster.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jourdan Lewis’ Days in Big D May Be Numbered

Lewis has been a Cowboys starting cornerback over the past three years, but DaRon Bland emerged as a revelation during the veteran’s absence last season. The defender is heading into the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract and is slated to have a $4.5 million salary in 2023.

Dallas could clear an estimated $4.7 million in cap space by releasing Lewis but would still take a $1.1 dead cap hit with the move, per Spotrac. USA Today’s Reid Hanson believes the intriguing young Cowboys corners combined with Lewis’ injury could mean his days in Dallas are numbered.

“Lewis’ time on the PUP list could even extend into the regular season to bide the Cowboys time,” Hanson detailed on July 25. “They saw firsthand how quickly depth can evaporate at CB and may want to have an ace up their sleeve like Lewis in the background in case of emergency. A PUP designation into the regular season guarantees his salary, though.

“How this all plays out is anyone’s guess but there is a very real possibility Lewis never plays a snap again for the Cowboys.”