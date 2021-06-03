Cowboys Break Silence on the Richard Sherman Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys spent the majority of the offseason overhauling the team’s defense but some are wondering if more roster moves are ahead. It started with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn then the team focused on the unit both in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft.

With five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman remaining a free agent, there has been speculation that Quinn could push for a bit of a reunion in Dallas. Quinn was the Seahawks defensive coordinator when the Sherman and the Legion of Boom were at their peak winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

During a recent interview on The Chris Collinsworth podcast, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if Sherman could be a late addition for Dallas to bolster the team’s secondary. McCarthy left the door open for a potential addition like Sherman, but it does not sound like it is something the Cowboys are actively exploring.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” McCarthy responded. “There’s no question there, but also the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. I think that’s why you saw, I mean, the 11 draft picks was by design. To be able to select, you know, we had 10 going in, but to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development. So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the backend. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

The Cowboys Were Not on Sherman’s List of Teams He Has Had Discussions With This Offseason

During an April interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Sherman revealed four teams that he has had free-agent discussions with this offseason: 49ers, Seahawks, Saints and Raiders. Things can change throughout the offseason, but so far it appears the Cowboys do not have a strong interest in adding Sherman.

“You know, at 33, it doesn’t matter what you put on tape,” Sherman explained. “It’s like, ah, father time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy. It doesn’t matter what accolades you have, what you put on tape, the numbers. It’s just age sometimes. So, I just got to continue to stay in shape, continue to stay ready. Obviously, a return to San Francisco isn’t out of the cards. I’ve had conversations with Seattle. I’ve had conversations with the Saints, the Raiders. We just got to wait to see how things play out. I’m being patient and doing everything I can.”

Sherman on Quinn: ‘He’s a Great Leader of Men’

We have seen the Cowboys utilize Quinn in their roster decisions this offseason including adding former Falcons Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee. Sherman has been complimentary of Quinn throughout his career and their connection means the Cowboys cannot completely be ruled out as a potential landing spot.

“He’s a great leader of men — that’s why he got the job as a head coach — and as the coordinator, he’s going to do a great job of bringing the best out of these guys,” Sherman told ESPN in 2019. “He’s a great motivator. He’s obviously very technical. We had two of our best years with him, and it was consistent. It was every game. Every game you’re at halftime you’re like, ‘Damn, that’s a hell of a thought. I didn’t even think to do that. We probably should shade over to this guy. We should blitz through this gap. Or we should just go, or stop blitzing.’ I think he’s one of the best defensive minds in the game.”