Cowboys to Sign Intriguing Ex-Falcons RB Amid Roster Moves: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add depth at running back by signing former Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison, per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed. Ollison will begin on the team’s practice squad where he will join Malik Davis, who Dallas was also able to re-sign after passing through waivers unclaimed. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported on August 31, 2022 that the Cowboys and Ollison are still ironing out the details of a deal.

“Cowboys are in discussions to sign former Falcons RB Qadree Ollison to practice squad, person familiar with situation said,” Gehlken tweeted. “Not official, but team is ‘working on it.’ Ollison, a 2019 fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, had 21 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown last season.”

The Falcons selected Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 152 pick. Ollison notched 44 rushes for 158 yards and five touchdowns during his three seasons in Atlanta.

The Cowboys Had Their Pick of Practice Squad Players

Dallas was able to have their pick of the players they previously released in order to finalize their 53-man roster after they went through waivers unclaimed. In addition to Davis, the Cowboys signed the following players to the team’s practice squad: guard Isaac Alacron, tackle Aviante Collins, safety Tyler Coyle, receiver Dontario Drummond, quarterback Will Grier, linebacker Malik Jefferson, center Alec Lindstrom, kicker Brett Maher, tight end Sean McKeon, quarterback Cooper Rush, wideout Brandon Smith, defensive end Mike Tafua, safety Juanyeh Thomas and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

The Cowboys already have a great one-two punch at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Rico Dowdle won the RB3 role, but Davis and Ollison could also be utilized during the season.

What Is the Future of Elliott & Pollard?

Beyond this season, the Cowboys face uncertainty at running back given Elliott’s massive $90 million contract and Pollard’s upcoming free agency in 2023. The Cowboys did not address the position in the draft but face a difficult decision about both Pollard and Elliott.

The star running back still has five years remaining on his contract, but the Cowboys can release the rusher this coming offseason while taking an $11.8 million cap hit. The Athletic’s Bob Sturm believes this will be the last season of Elliott wearing a Cowboys uniform.

“We talked a year ago about the pivotal year in 2021 for Ezekiel Elliott while stating that there was no way the Cowboys can get rid of him before the 2022 season,” Sturm wrote on August 18. “Both were true. His 2021 was nearly identical in many ways to his 2020. He just lacks the explosion he possessed a long time back. His rushing yards per game have fallen every year of his career. His yards per game receiving have fallen every year since 2018.

“He is still on the poster of the marketing materials, but I have a very difficult time seeing Zeke back in 2023 unless something happens that never happens in the NFL — a running back finds explosion again after it being gone for a few years. His cap number in 2023 is not guaranteed and will be about $17 million and while it is always possible the team tries a modified deal as they did with DeMarcus Lawrence, I do not see it. I think this is his last year as a Cowboy.”