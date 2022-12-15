Ex-Cowboys WR Puts Dallas on Blast for Trading Him: ‘Confuses Me’

One of the Dallas Cowboys former stars is taking aim at the team’s front office on social media years after his departure from the team.

Dallas and its current wide receiver group has been a major talking point in the NFL, with former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton joining the team in free agency in the past week.

But for former Cowboys receiver Ryan Switzer, he’s still trying to figure out why his time in Dallas ended the way it did. Switzer was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL draft, but lasted just a season before being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Taking to Twitter, Switzer made his thoughts clear on the matter and that he still doesn’t have answers.

“Still confuses me why I was traded. I think I was top 5 in both PR & KR. Never did KR in college, didn’t have any pre season that year so I had to learn on the fly. Finished top 3. I asked all season why I wasn’t getting any offensive snaps. Never got any answers,” Switzer wrote on December 14.

Still confuses me why I was traded. I think I was top 5 in both PR & KR. Never did KR in college, didn’t have any pre season that year so I had to learn on the fly. Finished top 3. I asked all season why I wasn’t getting any offensive snaps. Never got any answers. https://t.co/1TcQH65DMs — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) December 14, 2022

Switzer has been out of the league this season, but looked like a promising weapon where first arrived in Dallas.

Switzer’s Time in NFL

Coming out of college, there was legitimate hype around Switzer. He had steadily produced more and more over his college career at North Carolina, culminating in a season with 1112 receiving yards and six touchdowns according to Sports Reference.

The Cowboys were impressed and took Switzer in the fourth round in 2017. As a rookie, the 28-year-old was named as the team’s primary kick and punt returner, seeing him average 8.8 yards per punt return and take one for a score.

But the former Tar Heel star couldn’t make an impact on offense. Switzer earned seven targets all season, catching six passes for 41 yards. By April of 2018, Switzer was on the move.

Dallas traded Switzer to the Raiders in exchange for defensive end Jihad Ward. However, he was then traded again just before the 2018 season to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had a career year with 36 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown.

But Switzer couldn’t replicate or build on that year due to injury. Four years and a Cleveland Browns stint later, Switzer is not on an NFL roster.

Cowboys Icon Dez Bryant Sends Message

In response to Switzer’s post, former Dallas WR Dez Bryant reached out. Bryant is famous for his vocal nature on Twitter, so Cowboys fans shouldn’t be too surprised about the former All-Pro responding.

Apparently, he was watching Switzer’s highlights not long before he saw his former teammate’s post.

“Switz it’s funny you posted this.. I was looking at your joint college highlight with Christian mccaffrey 1:30am in the morning thinking Switz was really like that… this is a crazy coincidence because I really was up watching your highlights.. but you know what the issues was,” Bryant replied.

What the “issue” are isn’t clear, but Switzer acknowledged the reply with a retweet. Either way, it’s clear Switzer’s not happy with how his time in Dallas ended.