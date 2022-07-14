Cowboys Linked to Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach in Surprise Report

The Dallas Cowboys may have an established head coach in Mike McCarthy, but now the team is being linked to another Super Bowl-winning coach.

Any coach who takes the task of leading the Cowboys will always be under intense scrutiny, and McCarthy has learned that firsthand. Former Dallas coach Jason Garrett even gave advice to McCarthy publicly this offseason.

Now, McCarthy needs to watch out for Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints head coach stepped away from the team after the 2021 season, but considers the Cowboys among his preferred spots for his next coaching job according to Miami-Herald reporter Barry Jackson.

“The source – emphasizing that Payton would never lobby for a filled job – said Miami is among the teams that would interest him, and he knows that first-hand,” Jackson writes. “But the associate said he could also see [the Cowboys] and the Chargers among other teams that would interest Payton should their jobs become open.”

If Payton is interested, that will be a difficult decision for owner Jerry Jones and Dallas. Jackson also addresses Dallas’ potential interest in the report.

“The Cowboys are considered likely to pursue Payton if they part with Mike McCarthy, but the control issue is something Dallas would need to navigate,” the report reads.

Payton Boasts Impressive Resume

For any fan that follows the league on a national level, Payton’s name needs little introduction. The former Saints coach led New Orleans for 16 seasons, and has 152 wins to his name as a head coach.

Like McCarthy, Payton also has a Super Bowl ring. The Saints put together a 13-3 record in the 2009 regular season before advancing through the playoffs and eventually beating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Also like McCarthy, Payton’s overall playoff record could draw concerns. The 58-year-old coach is 9-8 all-time in the playoffs, while McCarthy is 10-9 as a head coach.

Further, Payton’s playoff success has significantly stalled in the past half decade. Despite winning the NFC South in four consecutive seasons from 2017 through 2020, the Saints went 3-4 in the playoffs over that span.

Cowboys Will Have to Pay Up for Former Saints Coach

Earlier in the 2022 offseason, the Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that the Miami Dolphins pursued Payton for their open head coaching position. Miami offered Payton a $100 million contract, and Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer stated that the deal was for four years.

“The ex-Saints coach was offered a five-year, $100 million deal to take the Miami job earlier this year,” Breer wrote on June 13. “I’m told the offer itself was actually $100 million over four years. And before that, in New Orleans, my understanding is Payton was on a five-year deal worth $80 million, when everything was added up.”

$25 million a year is an eye-watering amount, but Breer also explains that the rising salaries across the league means that the number isn’t completely out of the question. Plus, it’s not like the Cowboys can’t pay that kind of salary.

There’s an entire season between these reports and Payton’s next move, so every door seems to be open. But if Dallas does decide to pull the trigger on going for Payton, it will likely be the biggest blockbuster coaching hire in recent NFL history.