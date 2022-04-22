Cowboys Address Potential Trade Interest in 49ers WR Deebo Samuel: ‘Always Looking’

Deebo Samuel has turned heads in the NFL world after submitting a trade request to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys are already linked to the receiver.

Any star that’s leaving through free agency or trade will be linked to the Cowboys, but Samuel liking a fan-made graphic of him in a Dallas uniform seemingly confirms that the 26-year-old would at least be content with a switch to Texas.

On April 22, Cowboys fans got a hint from franchise CEO and Jerry Jones’ son Stephen Jones on whether Dallas could pursue Deebo. Jones hopped on 105.3 “The Fan” for an interview, and The Athletic reporter Jon Machota transcribed his response to an “indirect” question about Samuel.

“Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan when indirectly asked about Deebo Samuel: ‘You obviously keep [your] eye on anything & everything that’s going on. Things have to fit in and work, but we’re always looking at where we are from a personnel standpoint and where we can get better.'”

Jones doesn’t give all too much away here and doesn’t even refer to the 49ers receiver by name. However, it’s a reiteration of a statement Jones made earlier in the week that the team would continue to be active this offseason outside of the 2022 NFL draft.

49ers Not Letting Deebo Go Easily

As one might guess, San Francisco isn’t going to lay down and allow the best player on their offense leave quickly or cheaply. It’s an expected sentiment, but a feeling that was also reported by The Athletic reporter Connor Hughes.

“While Deebo Samuel can scream to the high heavens RE trade, #49ers have him under contract for this year & next (tag). Samuel won’t forfeit that money,” Hughes Tweeted on April 20. “Leverage is with San Francisco. From what I’m told: SF well aware they need Deebo to compete. Source: ‘He ain’t getting out.’”

Essentially, Deebo can’t force anything. NFL rookie contracts are built to set players who attempt to sit out or refuse to report as a restricted free agent in the final years of their contracts. That means Samuel would further limit his options in 2023, when he’s supposed to be a free agent.

This doesn’t mean that the Cowboys or another NFL team wouldn’t be able to land Deebo at all, but Hughes stated that he thinks it would take a “king’s ransom” for the 49ers to trade away the 2021 first-team All-Pro.

Cowboys CEO on CeeDee Lamb

Besides addressing a potential addition at the wide receiver position, Jones was also asked about the Cowboys’ feelings about current No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is coming off his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021, and has totaled 2037 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons in Dallas.

So, it should come as no surprise that Jones said Dallas believes Lamb can be the No. 1 pass-catcher and more. Considering that the team traded Amari Cooper earlier this offseason, they’re offseason approach has said as much.

“I think the sky is the limit for CeeDee Lamb,” Jones said per Machota. “He should get more opportunities than he’s ever had. I wouldn’t bet against CeeDee on any (stats he could achieve this upcoming season).”

Lamb will have a premium opportunity to solidify himself as an elite receiver in the league as the Cowboys’ primary target for QB Dak Prescott. 2021 was a statistical step-up for the receiver in pretty much every category, so 2022 is fertile ground for an explosive season.