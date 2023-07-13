49ers Hall of Fame QB Calls Out Cowboys in Brutal Comparison: ‘Don’t Have a Chance’

One of the San Francisco 49ers‘ greatest players has taken aim at the Dallas Cowboys while dropping praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Dallas was knocked out of the playoffs by San Francisco for the second straight year, and Steve Young believes that comes down to coaching.

Young won three Super Bowls and two NFL MVPs in the late 1980s and early 1990s as the 49ers and Cowboys seemingly both established dynasties simultaneously. Since playing, Young has plied his trade as a commentator and analyst, but his latest words come from an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Young was candid about his feelings on Shanahan while also taking a jab at Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“The 49ers have a head coach who is as innovative as anybody in the league, at a time when the Cowboys last year are running 2015 plays and don’t have a chance,” Young said. “Kyle leans in and figures out ways to make it better for quarterbacks. So we’re ahead of the game already right there. And then we have as good a roster as anybody — it’s not perfect, but it’s as good as anybody.”

It’s clear that Young was not impressed by Dallas’ approach last season, but it will be interesting to see if McCarthy taking offensive playcalling responsibilities in 2023 will assist the Cowboys.

49ers Bests Dallas for Second-Straight Season

Dallas and San Francisco’s rivalry runs deep thanks to their aforementioned dynasties, but “new blood” has been shed over the past two years. The problem for the Cowboys is that the fighting has been mostly in one direction.

After a 23-17 loss in the Wild Card round to end the 2021 season, Dallas was on the losing end of a 19-12 Divisional Round contest this past season. While the Cowboys were able to advance a round further than the year prior, San Francisco still ended their season.

The notable thing about both losses is how the 49ers shut down Dallas’ offense. Three touchdowns over 8 quarters of football typically won’t get the job done in the playoffs, and that was proven by the Cowboys’ two exits from the postseason.

Former Cowboys OC Speaks on Dak Prescott

The departure of ex-offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from the Cowboys wasn’t a surprise, but it did not happen exactly how fans may have expected. Over the past two seasons, Dallas ranks in the Top 10 for total offensive yards according to Statmuse but that didn’t translate to postseason success.

However, it doesn’t seem as if Moore has any hard feelings. The new Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator was recently asked about his time with Dallas and QB Dak Prescott, and he only had glowing remarks.

“The best person. I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily and, in all honesty, player or coach or anything,” Moore said on The Season with Peter Schrager. “I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare, and I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible.”

Moore is now turning his attention to Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Interestingly enough, Moore will see both the Cowboys and 49ers during the 2023 season as Los Angeles hosts Dallas in Week 6 and visits San Francisco in their final preseason game.