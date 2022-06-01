Cowboys Urged to Sign 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet offseason but there is still plenty of veteran talent remaining in free agency. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton broke down one move every NFL team should still make this offseason and urged the Cowboys to add another left tackle. One name to watch is five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown who the Seahawks are unlikely to re-sign.

The Cowboys drafted Tyler Smith at No. 24 to ultimately become their franchise left tackle, but the rookie will likely begin his NFL career at guard. Dallas has eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith but the star offensive lineman only played a combined 13 games the last two seasons. Smith’s injury history goes all the way back to 2016 as the left tackle has missed at least three contests for six straight seasons. All this has the Cowboys being pushed to add some insurance to the offensive line, especially following the release of La’el Collins.

“With Steele likely to make a jump to a full-time starting role on the right side and rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith competing with Connor McGovern for the left guard spot following the departure of Connor Williams in free agency, the Cowboys need an experienced insurance policy for left tackle Tyron Smith,” Moton detailed on May 31, 2022.

“…Though Tyler Smith (the rookie first-rounder) could eventually replace Tyron Smith (the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro) at left tackle, he may win the battle at left guard this offseason. If that’s the case, Dallas needs a reliable veteran tackle for at least a year. The front office should make calls to free agents Duane Brown and Eric Fisher, both of whom have extensive starting experience.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Smith Still Has 2 Years Remaining on His $97.6 Million Deal

The Cowboys drafting of Smith means that the veteran tackle’s time in Dallas could be coming to a close sooner rather than later. Smith still has two seasons remaining on his eight-year, $97.6 million contract which comes with a $13.5 million salary for 2022. This is a lot of money to pay Smith if he is once again unable to stay healthy.

The Seahawks selected tackle Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick, likely signaling the end to Brown’s tenure in Seattle. Brown may be available but are the Cowboys willing to pay the veteran tackle given they are already committed to Smith through 2023?

Heading into free agency, Pro Football Focus projected that Brown would land a two-year, $20 million contract with $14.5 million guaranteed. This type of a deal would likely price the Cowboys out of the discussion, but Dallas may be able to land a bit of a bargain the longer free agency continues.

Brown is still performing at a high level earning a 71.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2021. The left tackle is just one year removed from notching an 87.8 score from PFF in 2020.

Stephen Jones on Tyler Smith: ‘He Can Be a Really Top, Top Left Tackle’

It is worth noting that the Cowboys have been open about their plan for Smith to serve as the veteran’s replacement. Just how urgent the Cowboys are in replacing Smith will be worth monitoring.

“The only thing I would add to this, the key thing with Smith is just his ability,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones explained during an April 28 press conference. “We think he can be our left tackle for a long time, at some point in time. Obviously, we got the best in the business now in Tyron Smith, but at some point [with] his ability we really believe he can be a really top, top left tackle.”