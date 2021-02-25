8x Pro Bowl Quarterback Issues Trade Request to Cowboys: Report

Deshaun Watson isn’t the only superstar quarterback who soon could be on the move.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday that although Seattle’s Russell Wilson has not yet formally demanded a trade, Wilson has provided a list of teams he would prefer to land with and waive his no-trade clause for — an exclusive list limited to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

Checking into the situation, Schefter’s former coworker, Josina Anderson, reported the Seahawks have “no comment” while the Cowboys continue to posture Dak Prescott, an impending unrestricted free agent, as their franchise QB.

“Dak is our QB. Still working on getting something done,” a team source told Anderson.



As of press time, according to SportsBetting.com, Dallas boasts the fourth-best odds (10/1) to acquire Wilson in a potential blockbuster that likely would include multiple first-round draft picks and perhaps an exchange of starting players. Earlier this month, when Wilson trade rumors originated, the Cowboys were installed with the second-best odds.

The Raiders (4/1) are the current favorite for the eight-time Pro Bowler, followed by the Miami Dolphins (7/1) and Washington Football Team (8/1).

Cowboys Media Tamps Down Speculation

Wilson-to-Dallas sounds fun on paper, but its materialization remains highly improbable given the many complicating factors surrounding a franchise-altering deal. And they go beyond the capital required to pry him from Seattle’s surely tight grip.

To trade for Wilson is to give up on Prescott, and that — to put it kindly — would not be smart. The latter (32) is five years younger than the former (27) and arguably a better fit in Kellen Moore’s offense. Rather than rent Wilson, who inked a $140 million new-money extension in 2019, the Cowboys can purchase Prescott, with whom long-term contract negotiations reportedly have begun.

But even if the front office inexplicably decides to part ways, because there’s no chance Dak walks for free, they must first place the franchise tag on him and then hope Prescott formally signs the tag. And then hope to find a trade partner willing to pay him upwards of $40 million annually.

Put simply, a lot of dominoes are needed to fall in just the right order. It’s a scenario as fantastical as it sounds. But fantasy and reality rarely intersect, which is why you’ll believe Wilson will be in a Cowboys uniform when you see him in a Cowboys uniform.

A #Cowboys source found the Russell Wilson to Dallas news cycle equally entertaining. In other words, “NO!” when I double checked. Yet, I feel like this will be my next #EarlWatch bc #Cowboys fans always love a good bone to chew on 😂 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 25, 2021

The news that Russell Wilson would ok a move to Dallas has me needing to do this for #Cowboys fans. That Earl Thomas thing didn’t work and neither did an Aldon Smith to #Seattle move despite their interest. Don’t see it happening — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 25, 2021

Cowboys could twist themselves into a pretzel and pursue Russell Wilson, pulling off a complicated maneuver with potentially dire salary-cap implications for Seattle. Or, you know, they can just sign Dak Prescott. https://t.co/xEB3Jx1oao — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 25, 2021

As has already been said about Deshaun Watson: when you start thinking about the absurd amount of gymnastics the Cowboys would have to do to acquire Russell Wilson, the obvious question becomes “… why not just sign the QB you already have under team control?” — David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 25, 2021

Source of Wilson’s Frustration

Anyone who’s watched a recent Seahawks game knows the root of the issue. Wilson was sacked 47 times last season, the third-highest mark in the NFL behind Carson Wentz (50) and Watson (49). Wentz, of course, was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis and Watson is attempting to force his way out of Houston.

Wilson, careful not to foment national headlines, prefaced critical remarks to reporters earlier this month by insisting “I love playing for the Seahawks.” However, in the very next breath, he cried foul over what can be adjudged as pro football negligence, precipitating the smoke-to-fire rumors witnessed today.

“The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that’s the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it’s part of the job,” he said, via NFL.com.