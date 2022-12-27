Cowboys Being Eyed by Top Coaching Candidate as Landing Spot

Sean Payton is set to be the hottest name on the coaching carousel this offseason and it sounds like the Super Bowl-winning skipper has some significant interest in the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are in the midst of a strong 11-4 campaign and Mike McCarthy’s job seems relatively safe. But an early playoff exit could lead Jerry Jones to look at the most high-profile coach available in Payton, who has made it clear he’s ready to get back on the sideline. And if there’s interest, it would be mutual, per CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson.

“Obviously Sean Payton is a top dog. My understanding right now is Payton has a high affinity for the Chargers and Cowboys, with the Cardinals being a consideration too, if jobs become available,” Anderson tweeted on Monday. “When Denver calls, I expect him to listen, though he historically prefers strong link to GM.”

Anderson added that McCarthy “needed that win Saturday,” referencing the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is still unlikely to win the division and the last three weeks have been shaky, at best. The team needed a late comeback against the lowly Texans to notch a victory, lost to the Jaguars and needed more heroics to beat the Eagles.

Cowboys Have Had Interest in Payton Previously

The Cowboys having an interest in Payton is nothing new. The team was linked to Payton back when he was still with the Saints in 2019, although it ultimately fell through.

Payton also spent some time in Dallas under Bill Parcells as the quarterbacks coach from 2003-05, which was his final stop before taking the head coaching gig with the Saints. He spent 16 years in New Orleans, amassing a 152-89 regular season record and a Super Bowl.

Payton has been out of the game for a year and has worked as an analyst with FOX. But he appears ready for a fresh start in the coaching game, which he disclosed on the “Let’s Go” podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on December 4.

“I think sooner than later (I’ll come back). I really enjoy the current job I have … But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret,” Payton said. “We’ll kind of see what happens.