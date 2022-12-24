Cowboys May Consider Rare Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider

It is not often that NFL teams trade for coaches, but there is plenty of speculation that the Dallas Cowboys could attempt to make a move for Sean Payton if there is another early exit from the postseason. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that there is buzz that another “one-and-done” playoff outing under Mike McCarthy could prompt the team to attempt to land Payton from the Saints.

“The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton,” Florio wrote on December 24, 2022. “As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again.

“Yes, the chatter is back. If the Cowboys finish with, say, a one-and-done postseason, the thinking is that owner Jerry Jones would potentially pull the trigger, finally, on hiring Payton.”

The Saints Could Demand Multiple Draft Picks From the Cowboys for Payton

If Sean Payton does return to coaching, he's not coming back to a team with a project at QB.@Pschrags and @BillSimmons go through one possible team Payton could return to:

All signs point to Payton coaching again in 2023, but the Saints still have the coach under contract. The Cowboys or another team would need to pull off a trade to hire Payton, potentially requiring Dallas to give up a first-round pick if not more.

While a rare occurrence, there is some precedent for coaching trades with Jon Gruden, Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick among the individuals involved in past deals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that any trade involving Payton will need to make him the highest-paid head coach and send multiple picks to New Orleans.

“Payton is regarded as the top available head-coaching candidate, and he will not come cheaply,” Schefter detailed on December 24. “Any team that wants to hire the former New Orleans Saints head coach will have to make Payton one of the game’s highest-paid coaches, and also compensate New Orleans with a draft pick or multiple picks, according to sources.”

Payton Is Attempting to Assemble an All-Star Coaching Staff: Report

Sean Payton lists the Cowboys, Chargers & Dolphins as teams he'd be interested in coaching | KJM

The price for Payton may be steep, but the longtime head coach is already attempting to assemble an “all-star staff.” Payton is targeting former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to be his defensive coordinator at his next stop. The Cowboys are smitten with current defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but he is expected to receive plenty of interest for head coaching vacancies this offseason.

“Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he’s already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, per sources,” Schefter tweeted on December 24.

Payton Admitted That He Wants to Return to Coaching

Play

Video Video related to cowboys may consider rare blockbuster trade, says insider 2022-12-24T16:48:57-05:00

During a December 5 interview on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, Payton admitted that he is anticipating a return to the sideline sooner rather than later. Payton expects to work amicably with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to find a new home.

“I don’t like to see or look at coaches that are currently working and predict what jobs will be open,” Payton said. “Our league is kind of funny. There’s always a lot of turnover. It seems more and more now. An average of about six or seven teams a year [need new head coaches].

“So, we’ll kind of see what happens but sooner than later, Jim [Gray], in fairness to that question. I think that if not this year, hopefully next year. I’m still under contract by the Saints and my closest friend, period, is the GM of the Saints Mickey Loomis.”