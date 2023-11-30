Young Cowboys TE in Danger of Being Cut After Recent Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Thursday night clash with the Seattle Seahawks, but one tight end won’t be playing. In fact, second-year TE Peyton Hendershot’s future with the Cowboys may be in jeopardy after the team’s recent roster move.

Back on November 15, the Cowboys announced they were opening the 21-day practice window for Hendershot. That means they only have until November 6 to elevate Hendershot to the main roster, otherwise they will have to place him on season-ending injured reserve or release him.

On November 30, the Cowboys sent a major signal on that decision by activating TE Princeton Fant for the Seattle game.

“The @dallascowboys elevated TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad for tonight’s game against Seattle,” Dallas’ official PR account posted on Thursday.

This doesn’t mean that Pendershot’s a guarantee to be released. But it does mean that the Cowboys are either concerned about his ankle injury. They only have until next Wednesday to make a decision.

Hendershot has shown promise in his limited opportunities, but he’s also blown a couple of scoring chances this year. If he’s healthy and Dallas isn’t activating him, then he could be released. If the ankle is still nagging, he’ll hit the IR and be around in 2024.

Hendershot’s NFL Career So Far

The Cowboys made a significant shake-up in 2022 by keeping both Jake Ferguson and Hendershot as rookie TEs. Ferguson was expected to be on the roster as a fourth-round pick, but Hendershot made it as an undrafted free agent.

Hendershot played a small role in 2022, but did impress with his blocking and occasional target. According to Pro Football Reference, Hendershot caught 11 passes on 16 targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

However, this season started with miscues and never really turned around. Hendershot dropped a touchdown catch in the season opener and then failed to get in the endzone on a goal line rush in Week 2. Overall, the Cowboys TE had one catch for three yards before hitting the IR in late September.

Essentially, the 2023 season has been a wash for Hendershot. The former Indiana Hoosier is still a prospect and developing, but this year has not helped him cement his place on the roster.

Princeton Fant Elevated by Cowboys

While Hendershot watches from the sideline, Fant will get a chance to hit the field against the Seahawks. This will be his NFL regular season debut after signing with the Cowboys as a UDFA last spring.

Fant played his college ball at Tennessee, although he was never a focal point of their offense. Over his last two seasons in Knoxville, Fant totaled 461 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Volunteers.

But his 6’1″, 238-pound build is the kind of frame perfect for NFL TEs. Seeing that, the Cowboys have given him a chance to develop on the practice squad this year.

Now, in a primetime game, Fant is getting his first opportunity to put play on film. Interestingly enough, his chance arrives in time for a family reunion: Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is Princeton’s cousin.