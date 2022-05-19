Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys QB to Seahawks for ‘Slippery’ RB

Sometimes, a trade is the best possible way two NFL teams can address their needs. This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks could do each other a favor.

Seattle and Dallas find themselves in two very different spots: the Cowboys are in the midst of franchise QB Dak Prescott’s career, while the Seahawks are moving on without Russell Wilson. Many expected Seattle to draft a QB in the 2022 NFL draft, but the Seahawks elected to improve elsewhere.

As Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari speculates, the NFC West franchise QB room will still change at some point within the next year, as Drew Lock and Geno Smith are the current leading quarterbacks in Seattle.

If Seattle is in the market for more QB competition, the Cowboys can help thanks to a fleet of backups in Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Will Grier. All three have NFL experience, but Rush’s surprise breakout performance in 2021 makes him an intriguing option for any NFL team desperate for QBs and would make him the most-likely trade target.

In return for Rush, Seattle could offer something Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said the team needs: a kick returner. Fortunately, the Seahawks have DeeJay Dallas, who has carved niches in Seattle on offense and on special teams.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Appeal of Rush and Dallas

Dallas and Rush are not big-name players, so the Cowboys and Seahawks respective fanbases may not be familiar with the other side’s player. Rush is entering his sixth season and hitting his athletic prime at 28-years-old, while Dallas is entering his third NFL season and is still 23-years-old.

In terms of Rush, his appeal is primarily centered around his first and only NFL start. Rush was an undrafted free agent in the 2017 offseason and signed a rookie deal with Dallas. Through 2020, he appeared in just five games with no starts.

An injury to Prescott in 2021 gave Rush his opportunity in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. According to PFR, Rush completed 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and a pick as the Cowboys won 20-16, an impressive showing for a starting debut.

On the other hand, DeeJay Dallas’ appeal centers around his special teams abilities as a returner, but he is also another potential weapon in the Cowboys’ offense. The 2020 fourth-round pick was described as “slippery” by NFL.com when he was in the draft process, and is as versatile as offensive players come in the NFL.

Dallas has earned 490 total yards between his rushing and receiving capabilities, scoring five total touchdowns per PFR. He averages 3.7 yards per carry, and 6.4 yards per catch. Meanwhile, he returned 33 kicks last year and averaged 23.2 yards per return.

Why Deal Works for Both Cowboys and Seahawks

Earlier in May, Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken reported that McCarthy clearly stated that the Cowboys needs to add a kick returner, and said “player acquisition” never stops.

“CeeDee Lamb ascended to starting flanker. Cedrick Wilson is on Dolphins. So, who will be Cowboys’ punt returner in 2022?” Gehlken Tweeted. “Mike McCarthy: ‘As Stephen [Jones] says all the time, and it’s so true, player acquisition never stops. That’s definitely something we’ve got to get answered.'”

Dallas can be that returner, while also contributing in a minor role on offense. With Grier and DiNucci both on the roster, Dallas still has competition for the backup QB job. While neither have a ton of NFL experience, there’s a reason the Cowboys have kept DiNucci around and why they signed Grier: they think they can be a worthwhile backup.

As for the Seahawks, Seattle has likely accepted that they aren’t landing a franchise QB at any point before the 2022 season, which makes Rush more attractive.

Taking a flyer on the former Central Michigan QB would only cost a depth/special teams player. Smith is a veteran in the league, but his ceiling has long been established as a backup first. Lock could excel in a new home, but if Seattle is still interested in adding a QB, there’s few with more upside for the value than Rush.