Cowboys Could Strike Trade With NFC Foe, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys may be in the market for a trade heading into the upcoming season, according to the latest NFL rumors. ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted after his Oxnard training camp visit that the Cowboys’ depth on the defensive line puts them in a position to potentially trade some of their depth. The NFL insider labeled the Seahawks as one potential team who could be interested in trading for one of the Cowboys’ expendable defenders.

“Dallas looks pretty loaded on defense, particularly up front,” Graziano detailed on August 7, 2023. “And while it’s great to have depth, the Cowboys could have some tough choices on the defensive front come roster cut-down day. Don’t be surprised if teams (Seattle?) looking for defensive line depth come calling to see if Dallas wants to trade someone away rather than cut them.”

Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston & Dorance Armstrong Are Players to Watch in Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors

If the Cowboys explore trading one or more veteran defensive linemen, who are the names to watch that could be on the move? Quinton Bohanna, Chauncey Golston, Dorance Armstrong and Neville Gallimore are among the candidates that Dallas could deal given the constraints of the team’s 53-man roster.

It is always challenging for teams to find a landing spot for cut candidates as opposing franchises may prefer to try to sign the veteran to a new deal on their own terms rather than giving up assets. The Cowboys are unlikely to land more than a future late-round pick for any of these veterans, but it is better than releasing players without receiving anything in return.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Land a 4th Round Pick in a Trade for Dorance Armstrong

Armstrong is likely the player that could net the most in a possible trade. The veteran is coming off a career-high 8.5 sacks for the Cowboys in 2022, but it remains to be seen if the defender will play a similar role this season.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled Armstrong’s trade value as a fourth-round pick, while estimating that Gallimore could land Dallas a seventh rounder.

“Trading away Armstrong would not only vacate those snaps but would also free up $5.8 million in cap space,” Ballentine wrote on July 29. “That’s a big deal for a team that has contract extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott on the horizon.

“The Saints might be a team to call. Cameron Jordan is 34 years old and they don’t have proven depth behind Carl Granderson.”

Micah Parsons May Become the ‘Highest-Paid Defensive Player in League History’

The Cowboys have done well building their roster through the NFL draft, but the bill is coming due as these star players head towards their second contracts. Dallas already knows Micah Parsons will receive a massive raise from his current four-year, $17 million rookie deal.

Parsons still has two seasons remaining on his contract, and Dallas can also exercise the pass rusher’s fifth-year option for 2025. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted that Parsons could end up signing the largest deal ever for an NFL defensive player.

“The Cowboys and Prescott have already had early discussions about a new deal, according to a league source,” Howe detailed on August 6. “It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent, but there’s obvious motivation for the team to knock down that 2024 cap hit while they address potentially massive extensions for Parsons and Lamb.

“There’s a very real possibility the Cowboys will eventually be rostering a quarterback who is earning at least $40 million annually, the highest-paid defensive player in league history and a receiver whose deal could be in the range of $25 million to $30 million per year.”