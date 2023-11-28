Shaq Leonard Appears to Leak Details on Decision Between Cowboys & Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are still in a battle with the Philadelphia Eagles to sign free agent Shaq Leonard . Cowboys rumors reveal that the three-time All-Pro is leaving Dallas without a deal. Leonard is now expected to visit the Eagles on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Leonard appears to have leaked new details on both his upcoming visit to Philly and his decision timeline. Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports Leonard is expected to make a decision this weekend.

“Sources to @BleacherReport: Former Colts All-Pro LB Darius Leonard had a successful visit with the Cowboys and is set to meet with the Eagles next,” Schultz said in a series of November 28 tweets. “A decision is expected over the weekend.

“Shaq Leonard has multiple suitors and Philly is eager to get him in the building with the hopes of signing him for its playoff run.”

Cowboys fans are sure to take this as a bad sign, while Eagles supporters have to feel better about their chances with a potential close-out visit. There is also a chance Leonard visits other teams if the star does not immediately sign with Philly. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Leonard’s visit with Dallas “went well,” but this is not stopping the Eagles rumors from heating up.

“LB Shaq Leonard, whose visit with Dallas went ‘well’ left without a deal,” Russini detailed on November 28. “He is off to visit Philadelphia. I was told he will make his decision over the weekend, per source.”

Cowboys Rumors: Shaq Leonard May Be Trying to Leverage the Eagles to Land Best Deal

If Cowboys fans are looking for a silver lining with the news, Dallas has more cap space to play with than Philadelphia. Spotrac estimates Dallas has $10.8 million in remaining cap space compared to Philadelphia’s $1.7 million.

That said, if Leonard wants to sign with the Eagles chances are general manager Howie Roseman will find a way to make it happen. Visiting both teams (and potentially others) makes the most sense for Leonard to land the most lucrative deal.

“I just mentioned, this is the plan. Dallas isn’t ‘allowing’ anything,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson noted on November 28. “It’s Shaq Leonard’s decision. From a business standpoint, it makes sense to lean into leveraging his market & this NFC East free agency battle.”

The Dallas Cowboys Remain in Contention to Sign Shaq Leonard

The NFL insider also added that the Cowboys remain very much in contention to sign Leonard. It is not a bad sign that Leonard did not ink a deal while in Dallas. Anderson also hinted that Leonard’s medical evaluation did not appear to raise alarm bells for the Cowboys.

“Also as for Leonard’s visit with the Cowboys, my understanding is the feeling in Dallas is he can contribute,” Anderson said. “Don’t read anything into Leonard not signing right away. Leonard is being given room right now to make a decision; though if Leonard chooses Dallas the current* expectation is that he would not play this weekend.”

Eagles Rumors: Shaq Leonard Could Visit With Additional Teams Outside Philly & Dallas

Don’t be surprised if Leonard visits additional teams beyond the Eagles and Cowboys. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports Leonard plans to visit with “a couple other teams.”

“I’m told LB Shaq Leonard has left the Star in Frisco,” Slater tweeted on November 28. “Per a source ‘he’s going to visit a couple other teams before making a decision.’”

The Eagles and Cowboys rumors are going to keep swirling until Leonard reveals his decision. Leonard has connections with former teammates and coaches on both teams.