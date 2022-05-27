‘Shocking Trade’ Proposal Sees Cowboys Acquire Ex-Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for an ex-Pro Bowler.

According to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, one “shocking trade” idea the Cowboys could pursue is acquiring former Pro Bowler and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Ballentine argues a potential reunion with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn — Quinn served as head coach of the Falcons during Jones’ first five seasons in the league — combined with Dallas’ lack of depth at linebacker could lead to the Cowboys pursuing such a trade.

“The Cowboys could still use more bodies,” said Ballentine on Wednesday, May 25. “With Micah Parsons playing as a part-time edge rusher, the Cowboys’ only veteran linebacker is Leighton Vander Esch, who is on a one-year deal at this point.

Why a Jones Trade Doesn’t Make Sense

Dan Quinn was the architect of the Falcons’ defense the last time Jones played at his best. Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with Quinn serving as the team’s head coach.”

The idea on the surface sounds like a neat idea considering the Cowboys simply lack proven bodies alongside Micah Parsons at linebacker. Dallas reluctantly brought back Leighton Vander Esch on a one-year deal just a year after declining his fifth-year option. Despite playing in all 17 games last season, Vander Esch appeared in just 58% of the defensive snaps.

However, there are one too many reasons for why this trade makes little sense for the Cowboys. For one, Jones carries a $20 million cap hit for the 2022 season. While roughly half of that money has already been paid, he still carries a $9.6 million base salary for the upcoming season.

The Cowboys have a lack of salary cap space to work with, holding roughly $10.9 million, which ranks 22nd in the league, according to Spotrac. Considering the Falcons would likely want draft picks in return, Dallas would be using the majority of their available cap space on a player coming off of a down season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones posted a 34.6 defensive grade last season. For perspective, that number ranked Jones as one of the worst linebackers in the league, placing in the bottom eight of linebackers with at least 200 snaps.

Jones Dealing With Recovery From Shoulder Surgery

While one could argue last season was a mirage — Jones never posted lower than a 65.8 defensive grade prior to last season — his injury issues could be a deal-breaker. According to a report from Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on Thursday, May 26, Jones underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the offseason workout program.

“Falcons LB Deion Jones underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the offseason workout program,” says Meirov. “Jones carries a large $20M cap number this season and there have been some rumblings about his future in Atlanta.”

Teams don’t often make trades for players unless they know they’re fully healthy. With Jones out during the offseason workout program period until July, the earliest the Cowboys could conceivably make a deal for the veteran linebacker would be just prior to the start of the regular season.

While the Cowboys are certainly lacking in veteran linebackers, pursuing a trade involving Jones just reeks of desperation. Dallas should sell on the idea of acquiring an injured linebacker coming off of his worst season with their lack of salary cap space.