Cowboys’ Key Staff Member Quits After Nearly 20 Years, Joins Major SEC Program

The Dallas Cowboys have said goodbye to an important, longtime staff member as he trades the NFL for the college game.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that the Cowboys’ national scout, Drew Fabianich was departing Dallas after eighteen seasons with the team. Fabianich led the team’s scouting efforts from 2004 onward, but parted ways with the team in May.

Now, NFL media insider Ian Rapoport is reporting where Fabianich is heading next: the Auburn Tigers. Rapoport states Fabianich is taking a senior role with the SEC school’s football program.

“Long-time #Cowboys National Scout Drew Fabianich is making a move to big-time college football,” Rapoport Tweeted on July 11. “He accepted the job of General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development for Auburn Football, source said. With several NFL opportunities, Fabianich opts for college.”

It’s a major departure for the Cowboys and a major addition for Auburn. There is a growing pipeline of scouts, coaches and other staff leaving the NFL for gigs in high-level college football, and Fabianich is the latest example of that.

More Context on Fabianich’s Departure to Auburn

After reporting the initial news about Fabianich’s switch to Auburn, Rapoport also gave Cowboys and NFL fans additional context on the movement of NFL staff to the college game.

“With major college programs using more of an NFL model, Fabianich, who spent nearly two decades with Dallas, won’t be the last to make this leap,” Rapoport wrote.

Auburn is coming off a turbulent offseason, in which head coach Bryan Harsin was investigated by the school and nearly fired per USA Today. The school also just hired a new university president, and the current athletic director, Allen Greene, is only contracted until January 2023.

However, Fabianich states that he’s confident about the move. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former scout explained that he wants to turn heads as Auburn football’s GM.

“It’s going to be fun making a splash – and to try to make a difference – with one of the biggest and best programs in the sport at Auburn,” Fabianich said.

There’s no question that change is coming for the Tigers and that Fabianich will play a role in that, but it appears to be a situation where the former Cowboys scout is working uphill.

Cowboys Have Replacement Scout

Interestingly enough, Dallas has seemingly figured out their replacement for Fabianich as national scout, but have not announced it yet. Per his LinkedIn account, former West region scout Ross Wuensche is now filling in Fabianich’s shoes.

The Cowboys’ official website page for Wuensche still states that he is the Midwest area scout, which was his first job with the team before being promoted to the team’s West region scout position.

Wuensche has worked his way up through the team’s scouting department, first starting as an intern in 2012. The Cowboys then hired him as an assistant, which he parlayed into the Midwest position. Now, the Texas A&M alum is leading the team’s scouting efforts in the national position.