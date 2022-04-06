Proposed Cowboys & Steelers Trade Brings ‘Mike Evans’ Type Receiver to Dallas

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner, and the Dallas Cowboys are already seeing an NFC East rival make moves.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a rare pick-only trade with the New Orleans Saints on April 4. The Eagles sent two of their three first-round picks in exchange for the Saints’ 2022 first-round selection, 2023 first-round pick and their 2024 second-round pick, as well as a couple of other mid-to-late round picks.

NFL fans know Dallas owner Jerry Jones likes to make a headline or two as well. With recent reports that the Cowboys were trying to trade for New England Patriots WR DeVante Parker, the Cowboys trading up for a receiver in the draft is on the table.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has the Packers going receiver at No. 22, while NFL.com’s Charles Davis has both teams taking receivers. For the Cowboys to have their pick of the class, they need to jump at least the Packers and Cardinals.

That’s where the Pittsburgh Steelers come in. Dallas possesses the No. 24 pick, but there are teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers (picking at No. 22 and 23 respectively) that are being projected to take receivers as well.

Steelers and Cowboys Could Work a Deal

The Steelers are in an interesting spot. Prisco, Davis and many other draft experts believe Pittsburgh will take a quarterback in the draft.

Considering that the teams between the Steelers and Cowboys are all set at QB (Patriots, Cardinals, Packers,) Pittsburgh could move back with little concern.

With that established, there’s no way to know which receivers will be off the board, but both Prisco and Davis’ mocks only have Ohio State stars Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave off the board by pick No. 20.

That still leaves the likes of Jameson Williams, Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks. After missing out on Parker in his trade from the Dolphins, Dallas needs to nail their next step at the wide receiver position and the best value for the talent is in the first-round of this year’s NFL draft.

In terms of what it would cost, PFF’s simulator thinks that a package of the Cowboys’ first-round pick at No. 24 as well as two of Dallas’ four fifth-round picks would give their offer an 84% chance of being accepted by the Steelers. If they threw in another late pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it’s close to 95%. That’s a very affordable price to pay to have that type of selection.

But which pass-catcher fits what Dallas needs the most?

London Could Be Stolen from Packers, Cardinals

Prisco’s description of London should make any potential suitor salivate: “London is a big receiver in the Mike Evans mold.”

The former USC Trojan battled injury while in LA, but his technical ability and 6’5″, 210-pound frame may be too good to pass up. CeeDee Lamb is the tallest of the Cowboys’ top receivers at 6’2″, but his goal isn’t to be a big-body possession receiver, it’s to make explosive plays.

The one thing the Cowboys lack in terms of pass-catchers is a nightmare size matchup like London can be. As a Trojan, he lined up outside and inside, and it was his work in the slot that saw him put up 1084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games for USC in 2021.

London aggravated his hamstring, which has now pushed back his Pro Day to April 15 according to NFL media insider Ian Rapoport, and his placement in the draft could swing drastically depending on how he looks. But in terms of bringing in a valuable new weapon, London feels like a great option.