Cowboys’ Stephon Gilmore Has Stark Warning on Playoffs: ‘Be Prepared’

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore knows a few things about winning in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are the fifth team in 12 seasons for the 33-year-old star, and he has made three playoff runs, once winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots. That’s the Cowboys’ ultimately goal, of course, something the franchise has not accomplished in nearly three decades. In fact, the Cowboys have been a huge playoff disappointment in recent years, having failed to win a playoff game in their last two appearances.

The last time Dallas won in the postseason was when it beat the Seahawks in the 2018 season.

Gilmore has some advice on changing that. He warned that his teammates must understand that playoff appearances are rare and they can’t let this chance “slip” by.

“Don’t let it slip,” Gilmore said after practice on Wednesday. “We just got to take advantage of this opportunity. It’s hard to get here. Be prepared. We’ve got to go in and earn the right to move on to the next round. … We know what type of team we have. We are preparing like that. Everybody’s getting ready. We’re at home. It’s going to be fun.”

Cowboys Facing Pressure in Playoffs

Indeed, the Cowboys are under a good deal of pressure entering the postseason. They were 12-5 this year, a perfect 8-0 at home and just 4-5 away from Dallas. They were able to lock up the No. 2 seed in the conference thanks to the late collapse of Philadelphia, which gives the Cowboys a pair of home games. They’ll start with the Packers on Sunday, and if they can win that, they’ll likely face the Detroit Lions, the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

If the Lions lose to the Rams in Detroit, the Cowboys would get the winner of the Eagles-Buccaneers game. That means Dallas has a pretty clear path to the NFC championship game, and a rematch with the 49ers in San Francisco, where the Cowboys were drubbed, 42-10, in Week 5.

But first there are the Packers.

Gilmore is impressed by their receiving unit, even with top stars Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs nursing injuries. Rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have been impressive, as has practice squad call-up Bo Melton. Another rookie, versatile tight end Luke Musgrave, could be an X-factor.

“They got some good receivers,” Gilmore said. “They get in and out of their breaks pretty well. Watson is pretty fast. They got a great running game. Play-action pass game, too. They got a good football team. They’re in the playoffs for a reason. That’s why you play the game.”

Stephon Gilmore Battling Shoulder Injury

Gilmore himself is battling an injury, too. He did not practice on Wednesday. As Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gelhken noted on Twitter/X: “CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) the only player on 53-man roster not participating because of injury.”

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith (foot) resumed practice today as a limited participant, continuing his track to be available for Sunday's playoff matchup vs. Packers. He missed one game. CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) the only player on 53-man roster not participating because of injury.

But Gilmore said he intends to take the field on Sunday, even in pain. “I’ll test it. But like I said, I am looking forward to the opportunity. Whatever it takes,” Gilmore said.

The Cowboys will need him. The Packers offense can be dangerous, especially with quarterback Jordan Love coming into his own in his first year as the starter.

“He’s good. He’s young, he’s got a quick release,” Gilmore said of Love. “He can put the ball anywhere. Obviously he sat behind Aaron Rodgers, learned from him. So, it’s no surprise he is playing how he is playing. Like I said, it is going to take all of us to shut him down.”