Cowboys Could Sign Ex-Buccaneers DE After Sam Williams’ Arrest

The Dallas Cowboys are running into an issue after the arrest of Sam Williams, but they could find a solution in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end. Carl Nassib is still available in free agency after his latest stint in Tampa, and Dallas may need to act fast to address the current situation with Williams.

On August 23, Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr. revealed that Williams was arrested in Frisco, Texas the previous Sunday, August 20. Considering this marks Williams’ second run-in with the law in two offseasons with Dallas (more on that below,) the Cowboys could be thinking about a contingency plan.

They could do far worse than Nassib, who has been a relatively consistent presence on the defensive line since first entering the league in 2016. Williams’ potential is such that the Cowboys would prefer to keep him around, but it is currently unclear what the team may or may not do about William’s recent arrest.

Nassib would likely be available on an affordable contract after playing on a $1.2 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022. In terms of an “emergency” addition, the 30-year-old defensive end would check a lot of boxes.

Nassib Plies Finds Success with Buccaneers

After impressing at Penn State, Nassib got his NFL career started with the Cleveland Browns. A third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Nassib’s massive 6’7″ 275-pound frame made him a promising edge defender that can affect the game in a variety of ways.

A look at Pro Football Reference shows exactly how he’s done that for the Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Buccaneers. While Nassib has never been a guy to rack up double-digit sacks, he has already recorded 1.5 sacks or more in each season of his career.

His ability to rack up TFLs is worth noting, as he has 45 over seven seasons in his career. His ability to swat down passes is also impressive, as he has 19 in his career. He only has one interception, but Nassib has reached 5 passes defended in two separate seasons of his career.

In terms of bringing down the quarterback, Nassib’s production can almost be divided into “Buccaneers Nassib” and “everybody else Nassib.” In 42 games with Tampa Bay, the former Nittany Lion has 16 sacks. In 57 games with his other teams, he only has 9.5 sacks.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams Arrested

Williams’ arrest arrives as the former Ole Miss standout was preparing for an important second season. The 24-year-old DE was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was a developing backup last year.

Per Hill Jr.’s report, the Cowboys defender was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The substance charge, which is allegedly related to marijuana, is a low-level state felony and the weapons charge is a misdemeanor. Hill Jr. states that the Cowboys are aware of his arrest.

As mentioned, this is the second time Williams has been issued criminal charges this year. As the Star-Telegram mentions in their recent report, in January of 2023, Williams was arrested for reckless driving in Plano, Texas. Before joining the Cowboys last offseason, the 24-year-old was charged for felony sexual battery while at Ole Miss. The charges were dropped.