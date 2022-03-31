Former Cowboys WR Terrell Owens Coming Out of Football Retirement: Report

The NFL offseason has provided plenty of drama, but it’s taking a new turn with former Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens coming out of retirement.

Football fans already saw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retire and then un-retire earlier this offseason. Now, after a 10-year gap from last competing on a football field, Owens is apparently coming back.

Reuters reported that the former Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers star is set to make an official announcement soon that he will be joining the Fan Controlled Football League as a member of the Zappers.

The Zappers have the league’s current most prominent player in Johnny Manziel, who was a former Texas A&M star and Heisman Trophy winner before his NFL career started and quickly flamed out with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, a “dream connection” between Manziel and Owens could be established as two famous personalities will wear the same jersey in the startup football league. It marks the second time Owens has attempted to come out of retirement to play football after his NFL career that featured five first-team All-Pro seasons.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Owens and the Fan Controlled Football League

The FCF is entering its second season ever, created to be the first-ever sports league controlled by fans. Fans are able to influence the product on the field by voting while watching the online stream.

Rather than 11-man teams, the FCF plays tackle football with seven-man squads. There is no kicking or punting, and there are also “power ups” that teams can achieve that provide bonuses such as a “fifth down.”

Many former athletes and current celebrities have ownership stakes in the league, including Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler. The Zappers, the team Reuters is reporting that Owens will join, are owned by Cook, New York Mets pitcher Trevor May, Bob Menery and 2K sports digital marketing director Ronnie2K.

In terms of players, Manziel is far and away the most recognizable name. Manziel and the Zappers went 2-2 in the inaugural season of the new football league. In the league’s end-of-season tournament, the Zappers lost in the semifinals to eventual league champions Wild Aces.

Considering Owens’ controversial playing history, the prospect of him playing for a team ran by fans is enticing. However, the major question is not about the strength of the former Cowboys star’s personality, but his body.

Former Cowboys and 49ers Star Back in the Game

It may not be the type of football Owens is used to, but it’s a way to prove he can still compete at 48-years-old. The Chattanooga alum last played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.

Reuters reports that he did have a brief and unsuccessful stint in the Indoor Football League in 2012. Due to a breach of contract, Owens’ ownership stake was terminated and he was released from the league after eight games.

But despite his issues in the IFL, the former Cowboys receiver’s track record speaks for itself. 15,934 receiving yards, 153 touchdowns and an average 14.8 yards per catch are all-time numbers, and it was always inevitable that Owens would reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, T.O. is heading back onto the field.