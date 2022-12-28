Ex-Cowboys 6-Time Pro Bowl Star Pushes Dallas to End Retirement: Report

Terrell Owens has heard about the Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free-agent wide receivers and is making his pitch to come out of retirement to join the team in time for the playoffs. Owens’ agent Gregory D.L. Daniel told Sports Illustrated that Owens has been in “constant communication” with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about potentially signing with Dallas.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel detailed during a December 28, 2022 interview. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

T.O. Has Not Played in an NFL Game Since 2010

T.O. CALLS THE STAR #DallasCowboys EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Owens Calls Jerry for comeback

The question is whether the interest is mutual as the Cowboys are unlikely to take a serious look at a 49-year-old ex-receiver who has not taken an NFL snap in more than a decade. Owens last played for the Bengals in 2010 notching 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns during 14 appearances with Cincinnati.

The former playmaker signed with the Seahawks during the 2012 training camp but was released by the team less than one month later. Owens played three seasons (2006 through 2008) with the Cowboys, most recently on a three-year, $27 million contract. The Hall-of-Fame receiver has been pushing for a pro football comeback for the last several years and would become the oldest player to appear in an NFL game if Owens is able to find a landing spot.

The Cowboys Appear to Have Tabled Discussions With OBJ

Play

Jerry Jones cut Terrell Owens from the Cowboys at dinner

It is an interesting turn of events as Owens has been critical of Jones since being released by Dallas in 2009. As for other possible receiver moves, Jones indicated that the team has moved on from their talks with Odell Beckham Jr., at least for this season. It will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys pursue Beckham in free agency if the wideout remains available.

“Well, I think the big thing is me or whoever has let enough time go as we get toward the end of the season that it’s not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones noted on December 24, per Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “That’s not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs. That was a big part of the equation.”

The Cowboys inked T.Y. Hilton on December 12 and all signs point to this being the last receiver move of the season barring a late injury at the position. Hilton already made his presence in Dallas felt by securing a clutch 52-yard reception to help propel the Cowboys to a victory over the Eagles in Week 16.