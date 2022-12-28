Cowboys Make Decision on Possible Terrell Owens Signing Amid Rumors: Report

Former NFL receiver Terrell Owens is making his best sales pitch to join the Dallas Cowboys, and as expected, the team does not share the same interest in signing the 49-year-old Hall of Famer. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that a Cowboys reunion is “not happening” despite the former receiver making a call to owner Jerry Jones.

“This was a fun one to ask about and follow up on but according to my sources….he did call Jerry but not happening,” Slater tweeted on December 28, 2022. “As it was described to me ‘last game in 2010 and 49 years old….’ Never say never with Jerry😂 but seems like a long shot.”

The news comes after Owens’ agent Gregory D.L. Daniel told Sports Illustrated that the longtime NFL receiver has been in “constant communication” with Cowboys ownership about a possible return. NFL insider Doc Kleiman reported that Owens is asking for more money than the Cowboys are willing to pay the playmaker.

“Update: Despite the communication, Terrell Owens won’t be signing with the Cowboys at this time, according to a source,” Kleiman detailed on Twitter on December 28. “The source tells me that one of the reasons it isn’t happening is Owens is asking for more money from the team.”

Owens Wants to Make History as the Oldest NFL Player Ever at 49

Owens is aiming to make history as the oldest player to ever play in an NFL game. It remains to be seen whether a team will afford him this opportunity given the former Cowboys receiver last played in an NFL game in 2010. Owens had a brief stint with Seahawks during the 2012 training camp but was released less than one month after signing with Seattle. Owens’ agent is adamant that the ex-NFL star is staying in shape with hopes of making a comeback.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel told Sports Illustrated for a December 28 feature. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

The Cowboys Are Passing on Owens & Beckham

It is just another day in the office at The Star as the Cowboys have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. and now Owens over the last month. All signs point to neither player signing with Dallas, but the team is already reaping the benefits from adding former Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton. With two games to go until the postseason begins, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is adamant that the team remains focused on defeating the Titans in Week 17 rather than looking ahead to the playoffs.

“I didn’t even waste any time on the playoff scenarios today, I went right to the Titans just because they’re off yesterday and this is such a quick turnaround, so,” McCarthy explained during his December 26 press conference. “I think everybody understands where we are. The most important thing is we have to get this 12th win and then sit down and watch Philadelphia on Sunday and anything past that is really a waste of time.”