Timeline Revealed for Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t too far off from making his decision.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 30-year-old free agent wide receiver will make his decision on where to sign by the end of November. His list of narrowed down teams includes the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

As Schefter notes, two teams that were previously connected to Beckham — the Green Bay Packers and his team from last season, the Los Angeles Rams — are less likely to sign Beckham now that they’re falling further out of playoff contention.

“The Rams and Green Bay Packers might also have been featured prominently in Beckham’s list, but as both teams fall further out of playoff contention, the less likely it is that Beckham will opt to sign with one of those franchises,” said Schefter.

Why Beckham is a Highly-Coveted Free Agent

The veteran receiver won a Super Bowl after signing with the Rams midway through last season following his release from the Cleveland Browns. After going through a rough few years with the Browns — he averaged 54.7 receiving yards per game after averaging 92.8 receiving yards per game with the New York Giants — Beckham’s value surged after his productive stint with the Rams.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver’s greatest contributions came during the team’s postseason run. Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games — including his nine-reception, 113-yard performance in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Beckham’s contract is expected to be a prorated version of what fellow receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Williams received during the offseason. Each of those receivers make an average of $20 million per year.

“NFL evaluators believe Beckham’s talents are at least on level with players like Godwin and Williams, not to mention his marketability, which could only help his leverage,” said Schefter. “If Beckham were to play the final quarter of the season at similar prorated pay to Godwin or Williams, he could make about $5 million for the remainder of this season.”

Beckham Seeking Long-Term Home

Schefter also mentions how Beckham is looking for a multiyear deal.

“Teams also believe Beckham is looking for a multiyear deal, which could potentially give them additional flexibility in structuring a deal that would work for both the free agent receiver and his new club,” said Schefter.

The desire for a multiyear contract is no surprise considering the veteran receiver revealed that’s something he’s looking for from his new home during an interview with Complex Sports.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he said, “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

With Beckham soon being cleared to return to the field, it’s clear that he’s seeking a contender who is willing to sign him to a long-term deal.