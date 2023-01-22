Cowboys Give Update on Tony Pollard’s Injury & Return Timeline

Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard sustained an ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers just before halftime and had to be helped off the field. The Cowboys have ruled out Pollard for the remainder of the Niners contest with a high ankle sprain, per Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi. Dallas has not released a return timeline for Pollard if the Cowboys are able to mount a comeback against San Francisco to advance to the NFC Championship.

Pollard needed to be assisted to the sideline tent where trainers evaluated the star running back. Minutes later, Pollard was carted off into the locker room with an air cast over his left leg and a towel covering his head.

With Pollard unable to return, Malik Davis is expected to split snaps with Ezekiel Elliott against the 49ers. To make matters worse for Dallas, Dak Prescott threw his second interception of the day on the play after Pollard exited the game, but this pick was inside the red zone costing the Cowboys a potential scoring opportunity.

“Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is walking off the sideline with assistance,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on January 22. “Would seem an indicator that he avoided fracture, but it will be Ezekiel Elliott and rookie Malik Davis at running back for at least the time being.”

Davis Is Expected to Play in Pollard’s Absence

Prior to the injury, Pollard received eight touches compared to Elliott’s six during the first half. Davis previously filled in for Pollard during the Cowboys’ Week 17 victory over the Titans. The rookie running back had 10 carries for 39 yards while adding two receptions for 23 yards against Tennessee.

Questions surround the future of the Cowboys running backs with Pollard set to hit free agency this offseason. Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott’s $90 million contract runs through 2026, and Pollard is expected to have no shortage of suitors coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested that the Cowboys could release Elliott in favor of re-signing Pollard to a long-term deal.

“In May, I argued the evidence from last season suggested the Cowboys should move Pollard into the primary role ahead of Ezekiel Elliott,” Barnwell wrote on January 19. “This was controversial at the time and seems obvious now, which is a product of how impressive he has been during a breakout 2022 campaign.

“…Dallas’ salary-cap decisions from last offseason make it clear they’ll cut Elliott this offseason to create cap space. Using that room to re-sign Pollard would hardly be a surprise, but he should see a strong market in free agency. Second running back deals rarely work out, but his modest workloads in Dallas and receiving ability make his closest comp Austin Ekeler, who turned out to be a bargain. It would be a surprise if Pollard’s new deal came south of $10 million per season.”

Cowboys Willing to Use Franchise Tag on Pollard: Report

By video, #TonyPollard with left eversion/high ankle sprain pic.twitter.com/z1IqWbTv1q — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 23, 2023

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag on Pollard if the team is unable to sign the Pro Bowler to a long-term deal. Dallas used a similar strategy with tight end Dalton Schultz last offseason, and the move would keep Pollard away from free agency until 2024.

“From @NFLGameDay: The Cowboys want to keep RB Tony Pollard and the franchise tag is considered an option,” Rapoport detailed on January 22.

Retaining Pollard does not necessarily mean the Cowboys will release Elliott this offseason. Dallas would have to take an $11.8 million dead cap hit if the team cuts Elliott. The veteran could agree to restructure his current contract, a move that would benefit both sides. Elliott is unlikely to command anything close to the $10.9 million salary he is slated to have in 2023 if the former Pro Bowler were to become a free agent after being released.