Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings ‘Unpredictable’ Chiefs RB to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys still have a major hole to fill on offense and the solution could be in the form of a Kansas City Chiefs running back.

Dallas was always going to have a shakeup at RB during the 2023 offseason, as former RB Ezekiel Elliott was not producing anywhere close to what his salary demanded and RB Tony Pollard was out of contract.

Pollard was franchise tagged and Elliott was released by the Cowboys, but the team has not yet added a proper replacement. The 2023 NFL draft is a likely place Dallas will address that need, but they could also make a move for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs RB fell out of favor during the 2022 season despite Kansas City winning their second Super Bowl under head coach Andy Reid. Isaih Pacheco was the Chiefs’ primary rushing weapon through the playoffs, and now Edwards-Helaire is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

There won’t be a cheaper time to pick up the former LSU Tiger who still has upside and just turned 24 years old. There are several ways Dallas can address the running back group and they should consider a move for the Chiefs RB.

Edwards-Helaire Starts NFL Career with Chiefs

When Kansas City selected Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, it seemed like he couldn’t have walked into a better situation. The Chiefs were defending Super Bowl champs with a high-powered offense that needed a running back.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described him as an “unpredictable” ball carrier when he was first entering the league, and he showed that off in spades as a rookie. In an offense with Patrick Mahomes, the RB will take a backseat but he was still an effective new weapons.

Pro Football Reference shows that Edwards-Helaire averaged 4.4 yards per carry, going for 803 rushing yards in 13 games. He took 4 rushes for touchdowns, but he also contributed with another 297 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

Big things were expected for the 2021 season, but injury issues forced him to miss seven games. His 517 rushing yards on the ground was solid production, but he was not a healthy, consistent force and that led to the Chiefs adding Pacheco and eventually starting him over Edwards-Helaire during the 2022 season.

Cowboys Can Trade Picks (or Player)

In terms of landing Edwards-Helaire, it really shouldn’t take much to convince the Chiefs. He is a backup RB that is counting as a $3.44 million cap hit in 2023 and entering the last year of his deal.

A fourth-round or fifth-round pick could potentially be enough, but Dallas could also offer a player of their own if the Chiefs are looking for a more tangible return. A “project” like cornerback Kelvin Joseph comes to mind, as both sides would be switching players with potential but are out of favor.

Another name to consider would be defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Armstrong is coming off an impressive season, but the Cowboys are deep at defensive end with or without the NFL veteran.

It’d be preferable to keep Armstrong and Joseph, but Dallas would have options if a trade like this materialized.