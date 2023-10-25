Trade Proposal Sees Cowboys Acquire Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion

The Dallas Cowboys could upgrade at the cornerback position by making a move for a former Super Bowl champion.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, the Cowboys should inquire about trading for New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills. Sullivan argues that following the season-ending injury to No. 1 corner Trevon Diggs, Dallas should acquire a cornerback by the trade deadline on October 31.

“The Cowboys may not make the biggest splash at the deadline, but their secondary could use some help, particularly in the aftermath of losing Trevon Diggs (torn ACL) for the season,” writes Sullivan. “Calling up Bill Belichick and inquiring about Mills could be a savvy decision for Jerry Jones to deepen that part of the secondary with a veteran player who has Super Bowl-winning experience.”

Jalen Mills Currently Buried on Patriots’ Depth Chart

The 29-year-old veteran has mostly served as a starter since entering the league with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2016. However, he currently serves as a backup safety for the Patriots after making the transition during the offseason.

The transition has heavily hampered his playing time as Mills has appeared in just 26% of the defensive snaps this season. For perspective, Mills had started 75 of his 89 appearances prior to the start of this season.

“Mills has appeared in all seven of New England’s games this season but has only played 26% of the defensive snaps after playing in 90% and 75% in the previous two seasons with the franchise,” writes Sullivan. “The 29-year-old previously posted on social media his displeasure with his role on the team, so a change of scenery could be good for the veteran corner.”

Why Trading for Jalen Mills Would Benefit Cowboys

Mills would bring versatility and experience to a Cowboys secondary that is one injury away from being in shambles. Dallas’ current cornerback group featuring Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis are doing just fine in the absence of Diggs. They’re allowing 177 passing yards per game, which ranks third among all NFL teams.

However, an injury to one of those three players could be disastrous. Dallas lost Lewis and Anthony Brown to season-ending injuries last year and were forced to sign veteran free agents such as Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes just prior to the start of the playoffs.

That’s why the idea of acquiring Mills — who holds a cheap $1.750 million salary this season and will only be owed roughly half of that by the time the trade deadline rolls around — is an enticing one.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus actually suggests that Mills could be acquired for a sixth-round draft pick. The Cowboys don’t have a sixth-round pick for 2024 due to the Brandin Cooks trade. However, they hold a 2024 seventh-round pick and all of their 2025 picks.

Mills holds a Super Bowl ring after starting all 15 games for the Eagles during the 2017 season, posting 64 tackles, three interceptions and one touchdown. Considering neither of Dallas’ cornerbacks — with the exception of Gilmore — has Super Bowl experience, trading for Mills could be a cheap and beneficial move for the Cowboys.