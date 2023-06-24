Proposed Cowboys Trade Swaps ‘Out of Favor’ Defender for Falcons Star RB

Speculation around the Dallas Cowboys continues as the team has yet to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott, but the squad could look to add an Atlanta Falcons RB instead. Dallas has cap space and the need for a reliable complement to Tony Pollard, and Cordarrelle Patterson would be a worthwhile option to consider.

Patterson has reinvigorated his NFL career since joining the Falcons in 2021, leaning into a running back role for Atlanta. While the former Tennessee star is 32 years old, he averaged more yards per carry in 2022 than he did the previous year and also elevated other stats.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently named Patterson as a trade candidate due to the arrival of Bijan Robinson to Atlanta and the rookie success of Tyler Allgeier in 2022.

“The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and the Falcons could save $4.3 million in cap space by trading him,” Knox explained. “While the return for Patterson wouldn’t be massive, Atlanta should be able to get a pick or player back from a team with less backfield depth.”

In terms of potential trade pieces, the Cowboys could “kill two birds with one stone” by dealing defensive lineman Neville Gallimore. Gallimore has been a reliable role player for Dallas, but is entering the last year of his contract and could help the Falcons as a DT while they also save a bit of money by offloading Patterson’s contract.

Gallimore Takes Rotational Role with Cowboys

At 6’2″ and 302 pounds, Gallimore’s primary job is to take up space. He joined the Cowboys in 2020 as a nose tackle and hasn’t really moved from the center of the defensive line since.

PFR shows that his numbers don’t jump off the page, but his latest season in Dallas hints at legitimate upside. Gallimore earned a singular sack, registered a pass defended and set career highs for total tackles and solo tackles (33 and 16 respectively.)

The reason Gallimore may work for Atlanta is due to their current situation at nose tackle. The Falcons brought in David Onyemata to lead the way in 2023, as the former New Orleans Saints star totaled five sacks from the interior last season.

Their primary backup, Eddie Goldman, did not play a snap in the 2020 or 2022 seasons due to a COVID-19 opt-out and a premature retirement last offseason. Goldman has been in the NFL since 2015, but the lack of snaps over the past few years matters.

Gallimore is younger, has produced at a better rate in recent years, and would be affordable at a $2.743 million salary in 2023.

What Falcons RB Brings to Dallas

For the majority of his career, Patterson was a versatile receiving threat that could run the ball on occasion. The Falcons flipped that script over the past two years and have seen it pay off well.

Patterson has racked up 1313 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns over 29 games with the Falcons, and that includes when he was splitting time with Allgeier in 2022.

And it’s not like the 32-year-old has been phased out as a receiver. He only had 122 receiving yards in 2022, but totaled 548 yards in 2021 and caught five touchdowns.

Atlanta can save around $1.5 million by adding Gallimore and moving on from Patterson, while the Cowboys can add depth at running back and wide receiver with a single player. Patterson’s effectiveness as a “gadget” player may be waning with age, but he can certainly provide what Dallas is looking and potentially save a roster spot by helping at receiver and running back.