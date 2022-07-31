Proposed Cowboys Trade Deals Young WR for Proven Falcons Star

The Dallas Cowboys are already facing questions at a crucial position going into the 2022 season after an injury and training camp performances.

The Cowboys had been linked to free agency moves at linebacker and wide receiver, with Dallas making the move for WR KaVontae Turpin this week. However, there is now a potential issue at tackle.

It’s never easy to block against Micah Parsons, but current starting right tackle Terence Steele has not impressed during the opening week of training camp. Plus, rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko has injured his shoulder, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

If the Cowboys are feeling nervous about their quality and depth at the right tackle spot, they could look to free agency or a trade to bolster their ranks. If the free agency options aren’t appealing, Dallas should look to the Atlanta Falcons for Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi has started 83 career games in the NFL, albeit he has never been considered a top-tier tackle. However, his experience could be a massive addition and at 28-years-old, he is still very much in his prime.

Further, a recent incident at training camp may mean the Falcons are ready to deal the tackle and a player-swap involving Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown could get a deal done.

Ifedi’s Background, Recent Trouble with Falcons

After two seasons with the Chicago Bears and four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before that, the Falcons signed Ifedi to a one-year, $1.19 million contract this past April according to Spotrac.

Ifedi boasts a resume that not only shows consistency, but versatility too. In his first season in both Seattle and Chicago, he started primarily as a right guard, per Pro Football Reference.

That being said, his work at right guard has tended to work out better for the former first-round pick. He did not excel at tackle for the Bears in 2021 before getting injured, and the Seahawks never seemed likely to re-sign Ifedi after his rookie deal.

Plus, his training camp in Atlanta has faced a huge issue as he and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton got in a fight on July 30, as @FalcoholicKevin first stated.

We have our first training camp fight. Looks like DT Jalen Dalton and RT Germain Ifedi. #Falcons — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 30, 2022

If Atlanta is realizing Ifedi is not a fit, they may want an easy out before the season. That’s where Dallas comes in.

Cowboys WR as Trade Weight

The sense behind a deal for Ifedi hinges on the fact that he wouldn’t be expected to start consistently, but provide key depth and be a potential swing tackle option. While a low-round pick could bring him in, dealing a player on the outskirts like Brown works too.

With the addition of Turpin on a three-year deal and with guaranteed money, it’s hard imagining the 2021 USFL MVP not making the final roster. Along with pass-catchers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and T.J. Vasher, the Cowboys’ wide receiver is already looking crowded.

The Falcons’ best WR is first-round pick Drake London, but they have the likes of Bryan Edwards and Olamide Zaccheaus as their next best options. Brown has had limited opportunities in Dallas, but has grown into a role as a possession receiver and the Cowboys clearly think he’s worth keeping around by their re-signing of the receiver this offseason.

Atlanta would be a great spot for Brown to make a better case for his status as an NFL receiver after improving his receptions and yards totals each season since he’s joined the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Dallas would shore up a potential Achilles heal that concerns a crucial objective for the offense: protect quarterback Dak Prescott.