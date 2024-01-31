Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Cowboys Potential MVP QB for Micah Parsons

There is a long Dallas Cowboys offseason ahead which has prompted some speculation about Micah Parsons’ future. All signs point to the Cowboys eventually signing Parsons to a lucrative contract extension.

Yet, there is a world where Dallas opts to use this money on a package of players. 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt floated a wild hypothetical trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick. Dallas could then select USC star quarterback Caleb Williams or a player at another position.

“If you were Dallas though, would you take the No. 1 [pick] for Micah and a chance to pick Caleb Williams?” Belt posed the trade pitch to former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus on a January 24, 2024 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast.

Cowboys Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends Micah Parsons to Bears for the No. 1 Pick

Belt believes the Bears would make this pretend deal, even if this proposal is unlikely to ever happen. The Cowboys insider added that Dallas would likely be resistant to the deal.

“We threw out the question of Chicago has the first and the ninth pick in the draft this year, I believe,” Belt explained. “…Shan Shariff, who we co-host with [on 105.3 The Fan] was in strong disagreement with myself and Kevin Hageland. We both said that if Dallas offered Chicago Micah Parsons for the No. 1 pick, just the No. 1 pick, we think that Chicago says yes and Dallas doesn’t do that.

“I think Chicago says, ‘I get Micah Parsons [a] guaranteed star and I still have the ninth pick, I’ll take that.’ I don’t think they give up both [top-ten picks], but I think Chicago would absolutely say, ‘Yeah sure, you can have the No. 1 pick for Michael Parsons.'”

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Consider Trading Micah Parsons?

Why would the Cowboys consider trading Parsons? The star pass rusher is heading into the final season of a four-year, $17 million rookie contract.

Dallas is likely to exercise Parsons’ fifth-year option for 2025 which gives the front office control for at least the next two seasons. The Cowboys could then use the franchise tag on Parsons for 2026 if a new deal was still not reached. Regardless, Parsons’ price tag is about to rise and the question of trading the defender is about how to best allocate financial resources under the salary cap.

Potential Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Is Drawing Comparisons to New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers

The craziest part of this scenario is not even the Cowboys moving Parsons. It is the possibility of Dallas using the No. 1 pick on Williams.

What would Dallas do with Dak Prescott who has a no-trade clause? It would give the Cowboys an opportunity to hit the reset button and build around a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract. ESPN’s Matt Miller compares the Heisman Trophy winner to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

“The top overall player in the 2024 draft class, Williams combines excellent arm strength, mobility and field vision with a knack for making creative plays when defenses close in on the pocket,” Miller wrote in a December 26, 2023 story titled, “2024 NFL draft: Prospects with first-round grades, plus comps.” “At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he is responsible for 93 touchdowns over the past two seasons at USC (72 passing, 21 rushing).

“Sure, he will need to clean up the fumbles (eight in 2023) and get the ball out faster (3.14 seconds to throw on average), but the NFL-style playmaking and jaw-dropping passing ability has scouts calling him a rare prospect,” Miller continued. “What he’s able to do on second-effort plays is impressive, and Williams would have been my top-rated quarterback in each of the past five draft classes. He looks like a lock to go No. 1 right now.”