Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Cowboys a Dominant $70 Million Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush is a work in progress after losing Randy Gregory in free agency, but one of the top NFL defenders may be available via trade. Bears star pass rusher Robert Quinn continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, and the Cowboys have a great familiarity given the veteran once wore a star on his helmet. Quinn started 14 games for the Cowboys in 2019 notching 11.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 34 tackles.

The defender bolted Dallas to sign a lucrative five-year, $70 million contract with Chicago in 2020. Now, there is a growing buzz that Quinn wants a trade, and the Cowboys could use more firepower on the defensive line.

Despite Chicago publicly committing to keeping Quinn, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora predicted that the Bears will ultimately trade the sack master.

“I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago – and who could blame him? – and there are a host of interested teams,” La Canfora wrote on May 20. “Bears brass has told everyone he ain’t going anywhere, but they will keep asking and that’s not lost on the veteran defensive end. The Bears look hapless, they dealt fellow veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack already, and Akiem Hicks doesn’t seem likely at all to be back.

“Team is in transition under new management, Quinn is coming off a monster season with 18.5 sacks. He just turned 32 and wants to win, and he is also an absolute steal this season ($13M); if he gets dealt the next team would likely sweeten the pot with incentives if nothing else. If the Bears are as bad as I expect, this will only fester, and he could be the prize of the trade-deadline market if nothing else (fetching more than Von Miller a year ago I believe).”

Cowboys Would Likely Need to Pull Off a Von Miller Type Trade for Quinn

Quinn is still performing at a high level notching 18.5 sacks in 2021, second in the NFL behind Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. The Bears defender also posted 49 tackles, 22 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles during his 16 appearances last season.

For the Cowboys to land Quinn, the Bears’ asking price (if they explore potential deals) would likely begin with what the Broncos were able to secure from the Rams in last fall’s Von Miller trade. Denver received second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft from the Rams in exchange for Miller. La Canfora noted that interested teams will likely have to top the Miller deal to be able to acquire Quinn.

The veteran has three years remaining on his current deal that runs through the 2024 season. Quinn is slated to have a manageable $12.8 million salary in 2022 given his consistent production over his 12-year NFL career. Despite being frugal this offseason, the Cowboys have a projected $20 million in remaining cap space, per Spotrac, which is more than enough to fit Quinn onto the roster.

Bears Are ‘Not Shopping’ Quinn Via Trade: Report

Quinn would give the Cowboys some more position versatility with the ability to play both defensive end and linebacker. The Cowboys pass rushing efforts in 2022 will be led by DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. Dallas is also hoping new addition Dante Fowler Jr. along with rookie Sam Williams can become key parts of the rotation as well. Returning veterans to keep an eye on include Tarell Basham and Chauncey Golston. For the Bears’ part, the front office has been coy about Quinn’s potential availability.

“The Bears are not currently shopping pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on April 27. “Quinn referenced some uncertainty in his interview and other teams have been monitoring, but Chicago is not shopping him.”

It might be time for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to get back to his aggressive roots and splurge to acquire Quinn from the Bears. Seeing the imposing pass rusher in Dan Quinn’s defensive system would only help the Cowboys’ chances of becoming a Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.

The only thing better than one Quinn is the Cowboys having two.