Cowboys Could Trade for ‘Significant’ $61.8 Million Playmaker, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys are running out time to make a move ahead of the November 1st NFL trade deadline, but owner Jerry Jones continues to drop hints that an addition could be coming. The Atheltic’s Jon Machota believes if the Cowboys make a trade, it could be for a receiver. Machota outlined five potential receiver trade targets for Dallas including Panthers playmaker D.J. Moore.

“This would be a significant addition,” Machota wrote on October 31, 2022. “Moore was a first-round pick in 2018. He’s never had more than four touchdown catches in a season, but he’s seemingly a lock for at least 1,100 yards every year. It would be interesting to see what he could do with Dak Prescott throwing him the ball and Lamb and Gallup playing alongside him.”

Moore Has Had 3 Straight Seasons Topping 1,100 Receiving Yards

Cowboys fans would be wise to exercise caution before getting their hopes up that Moore is headed to Dallas. The Panthers receiver comes with an expensive price tag given his $61.8 million contract. Dallas traded Amari Cooper last offseason, in part, to move on from his $20 million annual salary.

Moore does have an affordable $1 million base salary this season but that number drastically increases to $19.9 million in 2023. The promising receiver’s deal runs through the 2025 season, but Moore’s contract also has a potential out after 2023.

The star receiver made his presence felt by notching a potentially game-winning 62-yard touchdown catch against the Falcons in Week 8. Moore then took his helmet off prompting a 15-yard penalty which was followed by a missed extra-point attempt.

Despite the brief lapse in judgment, the playmaker has had three straight seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards. Moore posted 93 catches for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 but is putting up more modest numbers this season as part of a Carolina offense that has struggled. The receiver has 33 receptions for 425 yards and is on pace to post a career high in touchdowns with three TDs through the first eight games in 2022.

Despite the expensive price tag, Moore is still considerably more affordable than Cooper was prior to Dallas trading the former Pro Bowler. Moore’s team-friendly $1 million salary for 2022 would help Dallas comfortably make a potential trade within the salary cap constraints.

What Receivers Are Available for a Potential Cowboys Trade?

Moore would fit nicely into the Cowboys offense alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Time will tell if the Dallas will be able to strike a deal at the deadline for a playmaker or address another potential position of need. Machota also named Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Jets’ Elijah Moore and Texans’ Brandin Cooks as other potential trade options for the Cowboys. Fox Sports’ David Helman is among the analysts urging the Cowboys to get aggressive at the deadline, even if it is for a more affordable receiver than Moore.

“Odds are, the Cowboys aren’t going to do something massive, ala Cooper,” Helman noted on October 29. “They do still employ a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Lamb and Gallup, so it might not make sense to gun for a D.J. Moore or a Brandin Cooks — highly paid players who would cost a lot in trade compensation, not to mention the size of their cap hits. That doesn’t mean they couldn’t make something work, though. Again, they just bolstered their run defense for the price of a Day 3 pick.

“The same could be done on the offensive side of the ball. Across the league, there are intriguing situations worth monitoring. There seems to be chatter around New England’s entire receiver corps, from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor to DeVante Parker. The New York Jets have publicly feuded with young receivers Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore this season, prompting speculation about both. Even Steelers star Chase Claypool has been subject to trade rumors, having seen his numbers dip in the all-important third season that usually precedes contract extensions.”