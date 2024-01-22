Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Cowboys an $18 Million Playmaking QB

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott appear to be on a collision course to signing a new long-term contract extension. Despite Prescott’s struggles in the team’s Wild Card loss, the Cowboys have little wiggle room when it comes to Prescott’s future.

Yet, USA Today’s K.D. Drummond ponders a scenario where both sides are unable to agree to a long-term extension. Under this scenario, Prescott could be open to waiving his no-trade clause in order to land a new lucrative contract elsewhere.

Drummond suggests the Chicago Bears could be open to a Prescott for Justin Fields quarterback swap. The NFL analyst believes Chicago would need to throw in more to make the deal work, starting with the No. 9 pick.

“Grabbing Fields comes with little risk. His low 2023 salary ($2.3 million between base and roster bonus) is the best-case scenario in absorbing Prescott’s $62 million cap hit from a trade,” Drummond wrote in a January 22, 2024 article titled, “The ‘What If…?’ Mock Draft: Cowboys, Bears swap Dak Prescott for Justin Fields.”

“They could keep the picks and see if a QB falls to them, trade up for a top QB, or stay put and grab players at other positions and roll with the two youngsters. Dallas would now have both Fields and Lance under control for two seasons, and neither fifth-year option has to be enacted until after the draft, where Dallas now has the No. 9 and the No. 24 pick. The amount of options that gives Dallas is innumerable.”

Cowboys Rumors: The Bears Would Likely Pass on a Blockbuster Trade for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys should try to trade Dak Prescott for Draft picks, says @getnickwright: "I don't believe after this postseason performance, once again, that Dak Prescott is enough to carry a team." pic.twitter.com/A1ZzIOS7FB — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 18, 2024

This is where things get complicated, because there is a real scenario where the Bears move on from Fields. Yet, Chicago would likely opt to use one of their two top-10 picks (including the No. 1 selection) on a younger and more affordable quarterback.

Fields earned a 74.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play this season. Comparatively, Prescott earned a stellar 90.8 grade from PFF in 2023.

Cowboys fans will be quick to point out that this does not paint the complete picture. The problem with the Prescott and Mike McCarthy pairing has been the lack of postseason success, not how the duo performs during the regular season. Fields is much more of an unknown in the NFL playoffs.

The Bears quarterback is more a threat with his legs posting 657 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground in 13 starts this season. This came after Fields posted a career-high 1,143 rushing yards and 8 TDs in 2022. Fields also threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this season.

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Is Headed Towards Signing a Long-Term Contract Extension, Says Insider

"I would trade Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams."@JayGlazer on the #Bears QB situation🎙: https://t.co/NdroCatkP5 pic.twitter.com/9gXc1IJRHT — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) January 22, 2024

This alternative universe may be fun to explore, but all signs point to Prescott signing a new deal in the coming months. Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract.

If a new deal is not reached, Prescott will have a massive $59.4 million cap hit in 2024 making it nearly impossible for Dallas to field a competitive roster. Thus, there is urgency for a new agreement to be reached sooner rather than later. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Prescott is “on track” to ink a new contract with the Cowboys.

“While coach Mike McCarthy will play out his contract, QB Dak Prescott is still on track for his large contract extension,” Rapoport noted in a January 20 message on X.