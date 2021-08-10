Cowboys Could Land Former Top-10 Pick in Trade, Says Analyst

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be open to trading starting cornerback C.J. Henderson and the Dallas Cowboys make a lot of sense as a possible landing spot. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported there is an “impression” around the NFL that the Jaguars are looking to trade Henderson.

“A surprise: Multiple team execs believe #Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson — the ninth overall pick in 2020 — is available via trade,” Fowler tweeted. “Jacksonville has given impression in some league circles that it’s shopping Henderson, a high-pedigree player one year into rookie deal. A source says things are good with the team and Henderson, who just returned from the Covid-19/reserve list. So maybe they hold onto him. But the team likes its corners and Henderson would have interest.”

Henderson is just one year removed from being the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after having a standout career at Florida. The Jaguars signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and also have Sidney Jones along with rookie D.J. Daniel on the roster. Henderson played in eight games notching 36 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception.

105.3 the Fan’s Jeff Cavanaugh sees the Cowboys as a perfect fit for Henderson if they are willing to pay the Jaguars’ asking price in a trade. Cavanaugh added that Henderson was one of the players who impressed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in the pre-draft process last offseason. We have already seen the Cowboys do their best to add defensive players to the roster who fit Quinn’s liking.

“Generally when you hear a name and then you hear Cowboys I have to tweet out ‘no’,” Cavanaugh noted on Twitter. “But CJ Henderson? You would be taking on a contract for 3 years for a TOTAL of under $7.5 million. Gotta at least ask what it would take. …If you’re wondering if Dan Quinn was a CJ Henderson fan in the draft the answer is yes.”

During a June 1st interview on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the team was pleased with their current cornerback depth chart. That said, there was not a player with Henderson’s upside and low price tag available at the time.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” McCarthy responded. “There’s no question there, but also the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. I think that’s why you saw, I mean, the 11 draft picks was by design. To be able to select, you know, we had 10 going in, but to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development. So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the backend. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

If the Cowboys choose to enter the Henderson sweepstakes, it appears they will be competing against an NFC foe. The Times-Picayune’s Jeff Duncan reported the Saints are “exploring available options” in an attempt to acquire Henderson.

“No surprise here, but the Saints are exploring available options in the trade market for a cornerback, including C.J. Henderson of the Jaguars. Stay tuned,” Duncan noted on Twitter.